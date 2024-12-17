The President of Turkmenistan received the Chairman of the Turkmen-Japanese Committee for Economic Cooperation

On Monday, 16 December 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Hiroyuki Tsubai, member of the Board of Directors, Executive Vice President of Itochu Corporation, President of “Machinery and Equipment”, Chairman of the Turkmen-Japanese Committee for Economic Cooperation.

Turkmenistan highly values its comprehensive relationship with Japan, a significant partner in the Asia-Pacific region. Interstate cooperation, which is of a long-term, strategic nature, is dynamically expanding and improving on the principles of equality, mutual respect, and trust.

Turkmenistan and Japan are effectively cooperating not only bilaterally, but also within the framework of the Central Asia + Japan dialogue.

Trade and economic relations constitute a key pillar of bilateral partnership. Turkmenistan has a strong track record of successful collaboration with leading Japanese companies in the gas and chemical sectors. The Turkmen-Japanese Committee for Economic Cooperation plays a crucial role in facilitating these projects.

As the World EXPO 2025 is set to take place in Japan next year, a dedicated Organizing Committee has been established in Turkmenistan to oversee country’s participation. Preparations for this important event are currently underway.

At the end of the meeting, the President of Turkmenistan and Hiroyuki Tsubai exchanged mutual wishes of good health and success.///nCa, 17 December 2024