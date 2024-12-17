News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » The President of Turkmenistan received the Chairman of the Turkmen-Japanese Committee for Economic Cooperation

The President of Turkmenistan received the Chairman of the Turkmen-Japanese Committee for Economic Cooperation

By

On Monday, 16 December 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Hiroyuki Tsubai, member of the Board of Directors, Executive Vice President of Itochu Corporation, President of “Machinery and Equipment”, Chairman of the Turkmen-Japanese Committee for Economic Cooperation.

Turkmenistan highly values its comprehensive relationship with Japan, a significant partner in the Asia-Pacific region. Interstate cooperation, which is of a long-term, strategic nature, is dynamically expanding and improving on the principles of equality, mutual respect, and trust.

Turkmenistan and Japan are effectively cooperating not only bilaterally, but also within the framework of the Central Asia + Japan dialogue.

Trade and economic relations constitute a key pillar of bilateral partnership. Turkmenistan has a strong track record of successful collaboration with leading Japanese companies in the gas and chemical sectors. The Turkmen-Japanese Committee for Economic Cooperation plays a crucial role in facilitating these projects.

As the World EXPO 2025 is set to take place in Japan next year, a dedicated Organizing Committee has been established in Turkmenistan to oversee country’s participation. Preparations for this important event are currently underway.

At the end of the meeting, the President of Turkmenistan and Hiroyuki Tsubai exchanged mutual wishes of good health and success.///nCa, 17 December 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan and Japan prepare for meeting of joint committees on economic cooperation
  2. Turkmen-Japanese Business Forum Fosters cooperation in Tokyo  – Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan met with the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan
  3. The President of Turkmenistan received the head of the CLAAS company, Chairman of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy
  4. President of Turkmenistan received the Chairman of the Japan-Turkmenistan Interparliamentary Friendship Group
  5. Important issues of Turkmen-Japanese cooperation have been discussed
  6. President of Turkmenistan received the Deputy Chairman of the National Committee of the People’s Political Consultative Council of China
  7. State Library of Turkmenistan received books from the Japanese Foundation
  8. Turkmen delegation is on visit to Tokyo – Meredov discussed with Japanese partners the realization of major industrial projects in Turkmenistan
  9. Visit of the Turkmen Delegation to Japan explored new prospects for cooperation – More details
  10. Presentation of Japanese language edition of the book of President Berdimuhamedov
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan