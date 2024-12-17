Iran and Turkmenistan strengthen trade and economic ties at the Ashgabat Business Forum and the Iran Agro Food Exhibition

On 16 December 2024, the Turkmen-Iranian business forum was held in Ashgabat as part of the 16th specialized exhibition “Iran Agrofood”. The event was attended by many officials and businessmen from both countries, which underlines the mutual interest in strengthening bilateral relations.

The exhibition and forum brought together representatives of public, private and industrial organizations of Iran, as well as about 60 companies specializing in agriculture, food and processing industry, packaging and storage of food products, logistics, banking, trade and services, etc.

In his welcoming speech, Energy Minister of Iran Abbas Aliabadi expressed satisfaction with the holding of the forum and noted the importance of the participation of representatives of the public and private sectors. He thanked the leadership of Turkmenistan for creating favorable conditions for the development of cooperation, especially in the field of trade and economy.

Aliabadi also stressed the importance of developing cooperation in the fields of transport, transit and energy. The implementation of agreements in these areas can significantly increase the volume of trade between Iran and Turkmenistan.

Deputy Minister and Head of the Trade Development Organization of Iran Mohammadali Dehghan Dehnavi in his speech noted the historical, cultural and geographical proximity that connects the two countries. He stressed that Iran and Turkmenistan play an important role in the development of regional trade, being the key countries of Central and West Asia.

Dehnavi called for expanding cooperation in energy, transport, agriculture and technology. The development of bilateral trade relations will contribute to the creation of jobs, improvement of infrastructure and sustainable economic growth of both countries, he said.

According to him, economic cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan also has a positive impact on the commercial development of the entire region, improving transport corridors and strengthening energy security.

The forum participants expressed confidence that further expansion of cooperation between the public and private sectors of the two countries will increase the overall level of interaction and contribute to prosperity and stability in the region.

***

Visitors to the Specialized Exhibition “Iran Agrofood” have the opportunity to explore a diverse range of export products and services offered by Iranian companies specializing in agriculture and the food industry.

The exhibition showcases a wide array of products from various Iranian companies, including dairy products, beverages, fruit juices, canned goods, and more. Significant emphasis is also placed on advancements in packaging and printing services.

A diverse range of enterprises participate in the expo, including those involved in agriculture, animal husbandry, feed production, and the manufacturing of agricultural machinery and equipment. The exhibition also features companies offering technical and engineering services.

Furthermore, the exhibition features companies specializing in the production of motor oils, personal care products, and metal products. Handicrafts, jewelry, and decorative items are also on display.

On the second day of the exhibition, Iranian companies will present projects aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation. The final day will include a meeting of representatives from the private sectors of both countries.///nCa, 17 December 2024