National Day of Qatar celebrated in Ashgabat

The Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Turkmenistan Hamad bin Rashid Al-Athba hosted a celebration on Saturday, 14 December 2024, to mark the National Day of Qatar.

Minister for Trade of Foreign Economic Relations Kerimberdi Kurbanov attended the reception as a guest of honor from Turkmen government.

Here is the unofficial translation of the text of the speech of the Ambassador Hamad bin Rashid AL-Athba on the occasion:

Your Excellency, Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan Mr. Kerimberdi Kurbanov! Your Excellencies! Dear distinguished guests! Ladies and gentlemen!

Today, we celebrate the National Day of the State of Qatar, which was founded on this day in 1878 by Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani.

In this regard, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to His Highness The Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as well as to His Highness The Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who have continued the path of glory, honor, and development, leading the revival to build a Qatari society capable of facing challenges and building a promising future.

Furthermore, we congratulate the entire nation of the State of Qatar on this wonderful event.

In 2024, the State of Qatar has achieved significant milestones in the political, economic, and social spheres.

As part of the “Vision 2030,” many important events were held in Qatar in 2024, including:

The 22nd Doha Forum: “Diplomacy, Dialogue, Diversity.” Web Summit Qatar, which was attended by representatives from 118 countries, about 200 companies, 400 investors, and many of the world’s largest investment funds. The Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit under the title of: “Sports Diplomacy” The Asian Football Cup. The World Aquatics Championships. The FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024. The 2024 Padel World Championship for men and women, etc.

The State of Qatar plays a significant role on the international stage, leveraging its political potential and putting forward key initiatives and projects to support international cooperation, stability, and peace.

Numerous mediation efforts of the State of Qatar in defining paths to peace, stability, and development in many countries at both regional and international levels have contributed to strengthening global peace and security, resolving disputes through peaceful means, and supporting development and stability projects in various countries, since the foreign policy of the State of Qatar is based on principles of mutual respect among countries, promoting common interests, non-intervention in domestic affairs of other countries and rejecting violence and terrorism through the medium of soft and moderate diplomacy to uphold these principles.

As a dependable international partner, the State of Qatar actively supports collective initiatives and multilateral efforts, consistently responds to global crises such as food security, energy security, the Covid-19 pandemic, and other significant challenges.

The State of Qatar is one of the fastest-growing economy thanks to the government’s wise policy of diversifying income sources and developing transport and transit networks as part of the comprehensive transport program approved until 2050 together with Doha’s strategic location, just a six-hour flight from 80% of the global population, that significantly enhances its appeal. The State places great emphasis on the implementation of advanced energy-saving and environmentally friendly technologies, the creation of smart cities, and the utilization of renewable energy sources.

Your Excellencies! Dear guests!

In 2024, bilateral cooperation between the State of Qatar and Turkmenistan has seen significant progress, driven by the close fraternal relations that bind the leaders of our friendly countries, His Highness the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and His Excellency the President of Turkmenistan, the esteemed Mr. Serdar Berdimuhamedow, and their efforts to elevate these relations to a higher level, particularly in the political, trade and economic, cultural, and sports spheres. Various meetings and consultations have been held between senior government officials of our countries to organize joint events and mutual delegation visits. As a result, numerous delegations from the State of Qatar have visited Turkmenistan, including a visit by His Excellency Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani, Minister of Culture, for participation in an international conference of Ministers of Culture on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of the birth of the Turkmen poet and thinker Makhtumkuli Fragi, as well as a visit by His Excellency Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Khor, Director of the Diplomatic Institute at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, to participate in events held on the occasion of the International Day of Neutrality and the 29th anniversary of Neutrality of Turkmenistan.

Likewise, numerous Turkmen delegations have visited the State of Qatar, including official visits by the Ministers of Culture and Education, as well as a visit by the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan to Doha to participate in the opening ceremony of the 15th session of the Milipol Qatar 2024 International exhibition on internal security and civil defense.

Moreover, a notable instance of our successful international cooperation is the mutual support between our countries for candidates nominated for membership in international organizations.

We look forward to continued successful cooperation between our brotherly nations and elevating our relations to the level of strategic partnership.

Your Excellencies!

We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate His Excellency, the esteemed President of Turkmenistan, Mr. Serdar Berdymukhammedov, His Excellency, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Mr. Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, and the entire friendly Turkmen nation on the successful conduct of the events dedicated to the International Day of Neutrality and the 29th anniversary of Neutrality of Turkmenistan. We wish everyone good health, immense happiness, and continued success in their endeavors.

Additionally, we congratulate our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which has been honored with hosting the 2034 FIFA World Cup, and we wish them great success.

Your Excellencies! Distinguished guests! Ladies and gentlemen!

In conclusion, I would like to thank you for honoring us with your presence at our reception and wish everyone good health and prosperity.

Assalamu Aleykum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh

///nCa, 15 December 2024

Here are some pictures from the event: