The President of Turkmenistan received the newly appointed Ambassador of Armenia

On Friday, 13 December, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received credentials from the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia Arsen Avagyan.

During the meeting, the sides stressed the long-standing friendly ties between the two countries based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and trust.

Ambassador Avagyan conveyed greetings from President Vahagn Khachaturian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to the Head of state, and congratulated Turkmenistan on the 29th anniversary of gaining permanent neutrality status.

President Berdimuhamedov, in turn, conveyed his best wishes to the Armenian leadership and noted the great potential for the development of the Turkmen-Armenian dialogue.

The sides noted the positive experience of cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as a high level of mutual understanding on topical issues on the global agenda.

The implementation of major projects in the field of trade; cooperation in the fuel and energy complex; development of transport and communication links; expansion of the range of export-import operations were highlighted as priority areas of partnership.

The Head of State and the Armenian Ambassador expressed confidence in the further strengthening of interstate relations in the interests of the two countries and fraternal peoples.

Arsen Avagyan assured that he will make every effort to expand the traditional dialogue of friendship and fruitful cooperation. ///nCa, 14 December 2024

 

 

