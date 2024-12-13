Turkmen and Uzbek customs officers strengthen cooperation in the field of personnel training

On 10 December 2024, an online meeting was held between the staff of the Training Center at the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the teaching staff of the Customs Institute of the Customs Committee of Uzbekistan. The meeting was a part of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two departments in the field of personnel training, signed in 2022.

The parties discussed a number of important issues related to the further development of bilateral cooperation. In particular, special attention was paid to the exchange of educational technologies and teaching methods, as well as the organization of joint refresher courses for customs officers of both countries.

One of the key points of discussion was the issue of studying the experience of Uzbekistan in the use of ten-digit codes of the Harmonized Commodity Description and Coding System. An agreement has been reached on the organization of a special seminar for employees of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan dedicated to this topic.

As a result of the meeting, the parties came to an agreement on the development of an Action Plan for 2025 and the preparation of an annual schedule of online seminars. ///nCa, 13 December 2024