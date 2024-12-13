The President of Turkmenistan discussed the development of Ashgabat with the head of the Russian company “Vozrozhdenie”

On Thursday, 12 December, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Igor Bukato, the head of the Russian Group of Design and Construction companies “Vozrozhdenie”.

Bukato congratulated the Head of state and the Turkmen people on the 29th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality. He also addressed his best wishes to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Arkadag Berdimuhamedov.

President Berdimuhamedov noted the productivity of cooperation with a Russian company that implements important projects in Turkmenistan.

The Head of State stressed that “Vozrozhdenie” has established itself as a reliable partner, playing a significant role in the economic development of the country and strengthening the construction and industrial potential.

Special attention was paid to the large-scale program for the development of Ashgabat’s urban infrastructure.

“Ashgabat is realizing a major urban development program with the goal of becoming one of the world’s most attractive and livable cities,” the head of state said.

The program includes the construction of modern residential buildings, the development of transport and environmental improvement. It is also planned to expand the network of cultural and educational institutions.

The head of state stressed that all these efforts are aimed at creating a harmonious, innovative city with a high quality of life.

President Berdimuhamedov emphasized Turkmenistan’s openness to partnership with companies demonstrating strong production potential, of which “Vozrozhdenie” is a notable example.

He expressed readiness to consider specific proposals for further development of cooperation.

Igor Bukato confirmed “Vozrozhdenie’s” interest in continuing a productive partnership and implementing new projects.

He assured that the company will make every effort to fulfill its obligations in a high-quality and timely manner, contributing to the economic development of Turkmenistan.///nCa, 13 December 2024