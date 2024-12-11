The National Leader of the Turkmen people met with the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the OTS

On Tuesday, 10 December, the National leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States Binali Yildirim.

Yildirim noted that Türkiye internationally supports the legal status of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan, twice recognized by the UN. He conveyed greetings and best wishes from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, as well as Arkadag.

Thanking for the kind words, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, in turn, addressed greetings to the head of Türkiye.

During the meeting, the outcomes of the 16th meeting of the OTS Council of Elders in Budapest were discussed.

As noted, Turkmenistan and Türkiye have centuries-old friendly and fraternal relations, which serves as the basis for deepening intergovernmental cooperation, which is currently being carried out at a high level. All this time, the interstate dialogue has been developing on the principles of equality, mutual respect, support and trust.

Turkmenistan attaches great importance to comprehensive cooperation with neighboring and fraternal countries, in particular, with the Turkic states, Arkadag said, noting that fraternal peoples have relations based on historical, cultural and spiritual community. This serves as a solid basis for the development of interstate cooperation.

It was emphasized that Turkmenistan’s relations with the Organization of Turkic States are reaching a qualitatively new level. In this regard, Arkadag called for expansion of joint programs and projects implemented with the divisions of the OTS, in particular, within the framework of TURKSOY.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also invited Binali Yildirim to take part as an honorary guest in the upcoming international events on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

***

During his visit to Ashgabat, Binali Yildirim, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States, was awarded the title of “Honorary Elder of Turkmenistan”. He was also awarded the jubilee medal “Magtymguly Pyragynyň 300 ýyllygyna” (For 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi) and commemorative badges. ///nCa, 11 December 2024