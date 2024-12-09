News Central Asia (nCa)

Afghanistan and Turkmenistan renewed electricity agreement for 2025

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) has renewed the power purchase agreement for 2025 with Turkmenistan.

The agreement was signed during company’s delegation visit to Turkmenistan, led Dr. Abdul Bari Omar, the Chief Executive Officer.

According to DABS, under this agreement, electricity will be imported from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan via four routes: Andkhoy, Aqina, Badghis, and Torghundi-Herat.

Afghanistan produces around 300 Megawatts of power from domestic sources and imports 620 Megawatts annually from the neighboring countries of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Iran.///nCa, 9 December 2024

 

