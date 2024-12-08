Turkmen and Romanian scientists celebrate the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi

On 6 December 2024, a joint conference of the International University of Humanities and Development of Turkmenistan with the University “December 1, 1918” in Alba Iulia, Romania, was held, dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of Magtymguly Fragi.

During the event, Daniel Breaz, Rector of the University “December 1, 1918” in Alba Iulia, and N. Shikhliev, Vice-Rector of the International University of Humanities and Development, along with professors from the Romanian university, emphasized the significant contribution of the great poet’s poetic and philosophical heritage to the development of world classical literature.

In his address, N. Shikhliev highlighted the crucial role of Magtymguly’s creative legacy in fostering patriotism among the younger generation. He also stressed the ongoing efforts in Turkmenistan, led by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, to promote the poet’s work.

The speakers discussed the profound impact of Magtymguly Fragi on the development of the Turkmen language and literature, the formation of Turkmen national identity and statehood, and his invaluable contribution to the treasury of universal spiritual values. The role of Magtymguly Fragi in fostering international relations and friendship, not only within the East but also globally, was also a central topic of discussion.

During the event, attendees viewed videos showcasing the life of Magtymguly Fragi. Furthermore, students presented recitations of the great Turkmen classic’s poetry in the Romanian language.

A concert was held alongside the conference, featuring performances by Turkmen students. Their repertoire included masterpieces from the national musical classics, and songs inspired by the poetry of Magtymguly Fragi.///nCa, 7 December 2024