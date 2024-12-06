Turkmenistan Elevates Diplomatic Presence in International Organizations

The Parliament of Turkmenistan has adopted legislative amendments equating the post of Permanent Representative to an international organization with the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

The President of Turkmenistan signed a law on amendments to the Law of Turkmenistan “On Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary After Turkmenistan”.

In accordance with this Law, Article 1 of the Law of Turkmenistan “On the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Government of Turkmenistan” has been supplemented with a part that says: “The position of Permanent Representative to an international organization is equivalent to the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.”

According to this article, the Ambassador is the highest official representative of the country accredited in the host state.

The Ambassador represents Turkmenistan in the host state, acts on behalf of the President and the Government of Turkmenistan, and ensures the implementation of the country’s foreign policy.

In addition, the Ambassador is responsible for protecting the national interests, sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Turkmenistan, as well as the rights and interests of citizens and legal entities of the country in the host State.

Equating the status of Permanent Representatives to international organizations with the status of Ambassadors underlines the importance that Turkmenistan attaches to its participation in international affairs. ///nCa, 6 December 2024