Turkmenistan Broadens Authority for International Treaty Negotiations and Signatories

The Mejlis of Turkmenistan has amended the Law “On International Treaties of Turkmenistan”, expanding the circle of persons authorized to negotiate and sign international treaties.

According to the addendum to article 7 of the Law, in order to maintain parity at the level of signatories, the President of Turkmenistan may grant the authority to negotiate and sign international treaties of Turkmenistan to other relevant officials of Turkmenistan.

The granting of powers to sign international treaties of Turkmenistan and conduct negotiations on them is formalized on the basis of an act of the President of Turkmenistan or agreed upon in accordance with the established procedure.

In accordance with the Law on International Treaties of Turkmenistan, the powers to negotiate and sign international treaties may be granted to the Chairman of Parliament – in relation to interstate treaties; Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan – in relation to intergovernmental treaties; ministers and heads of departments – in relation to interdepartmental agreements. ///nCa, 6 December 2024