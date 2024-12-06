News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan Broadens Authority for International Treaty Negotiations and Signatories

Turkmenistan Broadens Authority for International Treaty Negotiations and Signatories

By

The Mejlis of Turkmenistan has amended the Law “On International Treaties of Turkmenistan”, expanding the circle of persons authorized to negotiate and sign international treaties.

According to the addendum to article 7 of the Law, in order to maintain parity at the level of signatories, the President of Turkmenistan may grant the authority to negotiate and sign international treaties of Turkmenistan to other relevant officials of Turkmenistan.

The granting of powers to sign international treaties of Turkmenistan and conduct negotiations on them is formalized on the basis of an act of the President of Turkmenistan or agreed upon in accordance with the established procedure.

In accordance with the Law on International Treaties of Turkmenistan, the powers to negotiate and sign international treaties may be granted to the Chairman of Parliament – in relation to interstate treaties; Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan – in relation to intergovernmental treaties; ministers and heads of departments – in relation to interdepartmental agreements. ///nCa, 6 December 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. VLADIMIR NOROV: “THE STATUS OF A NEUTRAL STATE CONTRIBUTES TO THE GROWTH AND STRENGTHENING OF THE AUTHORITY OF TURKMENISTAN IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA”
  2. Joint session of the Parliament of Turkmenistan and representatives of the public – Main Outcomes
  3. President of Turkmenistan met the Economy Minister of Azerbaijan  – Jabbarov had a series of negotiations at the government of Turkmenistan
  4. Turkmenistan is preparing to celebrate the year 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust”
  5. International Arms Trade Treaty and the West
  6. Speaker of Turkish Parliament had a series of negotiations in Turkmenistan
  7. Turkmenistan Elevates Diplomatic Presence in International Organizations
  8. President of Turkmenistan Awarded Medal of Turkmenistan “Arkadag” – Arkadag medal awarded to dozens of citizens of Turkmenistan, a doctor from Germany and a Turkish businessman
  9. Treaty on Friendship, Good-Neighborliness and Cooperation for the Development of Central Asia in the XXI Century – Key points
  10. Turkmenistan grants citizenship to 1381 stateless persons
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan