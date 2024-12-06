Delegation of the Federation Council of Russia is on a visit to Turkmenistan

The delegation of the Federation Council Committee of Russia on Rules and Organization of Parliamentary Activities, headed by the Chairman of this Committee Vyacheslav Timchenko, is on a visit to Turkmenistan.

According to the press service of the Federation Council (the upper house of the Russian Parliament), during the visit, senators had a meeting at the Mejlis of Turkmenistan with the chairmen of the Committees on International and Interparliamentary Relations, on work with local representative authorities and self-government, on legislation and its norms, and on economic issues.

” We have long agreed with the parliamentarians of Turkmenistan that we will improve our relations,” Vyacheslav Timchenko said.

According to him, the agenda includes discussion of issues of cooperation, development of friendly relations between the two countries, parliaments and peoples.

“We are ready to share with our colleagues our achievements in the field of local self-government, share about the prospects for the development of the Russian economy and about those joint projects that will be implemented in the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan,” Vyacheslav Timchenko said.

The delegation also held a meeting with the Russian trade representative to Turkmenistan.

According to Timchenko, the meeting was productive for legislative work on the formation of normative legal acts in order to support Russian manufacturers outside the Russian Federation, including on the territory of Turkmenistan.

During the working trip, the Russian senators visited the Joint Turkmen-Russian Secondary School named after A.S. Pushkin.

In addition, it is planned to visit the representative offices of a number of Russian companies, including the KAMAZ concern, where the possibilities of participation of Russian motor transport companies in the implementation of construction projects in Turkmenistan will be discussed.

“The meeting with colleagues and, in general, the visit to Ashgabat will serve to further develop friendly and partnership relations between Russia and Turkmenistan,” Timchenko stressed.///nCa, 6 December 2024