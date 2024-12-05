Ashgabat hosts an exhibition of Turkish export goods

On 4 December, a 3-day exhibition showcasing a diverse range of high-quality products from the Republic of Türkiye started in Ashgabat. This event coincided with a regular meeting of the Turkmen-Turkish Business Council.

The exhibition presents a comprehensive display of Turkish goods, including industrial and agricultural equipment, spare parts, construction materials, household appliances, electronics, and textiles.

A particular highlight of the exhibition is the participation of various Turkish regions, each showcasing their unique industries and products. This event provides a platform for both established Turkish companies and emerging market players to connect with Turkmen businesses and explore new opportunities.

Both renowned Turkish companies and emerging market players are participating in the event.

Thus, the company “Abdi Ibrahim” offers services for the production of pharmaceuticals. The companies “Orcelik Ofis Mobilyalari Makine” and “Biriz Ambalaj” demonstrate achievements in the production of furniture and packaging of industrial goods on their walls.

Visitors are particularly drawn to the latest models of household and kitchen appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, water heaters, cooling and heating systems, and more. Products from leading companies such as Pimak Professional Kitchen Ltd, Daikin Heating and Cooling, Aldag Isitma Sogutma Klima, and Demir Dokum are prominently displayed.

The exhibition also highlights the expertise of Turkish companies in the electrical power and infrastructure sector. Companies like Pedaş Elekt, Vatan kablo metal end, Teksan Jeneratör Elek, and Otp Ogultürk Pano imal are showcasing their products, including electric power equipment, lighting systems, cables, generators, and electric panels.

The special displays demonstrate projects implemented in Turkmenistan and under implementation by Çalik holding Group of Companies, a long-time partner of Turkmenistan.

Türkiye’s leading companies producing building materials and equipment are also actively participating in the eüpo. Hilal Aluminum company offers various types of aluminum profiles, plastic pipes – Genç Boru Profil, iron and wooden doors – Celka Çelik Kapi, paint, wall and furniture coverings used in construction – Kalekim kimyevi maad.

A number of companies present their capabilities in the production of metal structures, compressors, agricultural and drilling equipment, equipment for water treatment systems, organization of exhibitions and other events, of logistics services. It should be noted that among the participants of the exhibition are companies specializing in the production and supply of greenhouse complexes and equipment for sustainable agriculture. They include “Sera Marketim”, “Ekin Endustriyel” and “Suntek Mühendislik”.

***

In the afternoon, the Turkmen-Turkish Business Council convened to discuss strategies for intensifying bilateral cooperation and capitalizing on future opportunities.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Mergen Gurdov, Chairman of the Turkmen-Turkish Business Council from the Turkmen side and Head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, and Mahmut Er, Chairman of the Turkmen-Turkish Business Council from the Turkish side.

Forum participants emphasized the significance of this event in fostering the rapid development of bilateral relations.

Turkmenistan and Türkiye are actively working to expand their partnership. In recent years, Turkish companies have successfully undertaken major joint projects across various sectors of Turkmenistan’s economy, and new initiatives are currently underway.

Turkish business leaders expressed keen interest in scaling up cooperation with Turkmenistan. They reaffirmed their commitment to actively participating in investment projects aimed at further advancing the country’s socioeconomic development.

Turkmen representatives showcased the country’s economic potential, achievements, and future cooperation prospects, aligning with the state’s development priorities.

Turkmenistan’s vast potential creates favorable conditions for the continuous and focused implementation of large-scale reforms in key sectors such as oil and gas, transportation, construction, chemicals, energy, and social welfare.///nCa, December 5, 2024