Turkmenistan launches staff training courses for startup platforms in educational institutions

A special course for teachers and staff of 17 higher and secondary vocational educational institutions “Development of innovative entrepreneurship platforms in vocational educational institutions. Fundamentals of business mentoring” has been launched in Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan reports.

The aim of the course is to create startup platforms (business incubators) in all 17 educational institutions of the country and train staff for these platforms, as well as train mentors who will help young authors of ideas – startups – put their innovative projects into practice.

The course is organized by the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan together with the National Public Associations “Union of Economists of Turkmenistan” and “Achievements of Young Turkmenistan” with the support of business incubators “Maslahatly Çozgut”, “Startup Merkesi” and “Export Consulting”.

The training program runs from November 29 to December 10 at Magtymguly Turkmen State University, hosted by the Turkmen-Indian Information Technology Center. Thirty-one educators from various regions of Turkmenistan participate in the courses.

The course program includes topics such as:

• startup launch technologies;

• effective marketing strategies for startups;

• digitalization of monitoring the implementation of startups;

• technological trends;

• Artificial Intelligence and the ethical aspects of its use;

• Startup development stages and mentoring processes.

Practical classes are also envisaged to gain skills in working in business companies.

The organizers of the course hope that it will facilitate the introduction of innovative approaches in educational institutions and increase the sustainability of their work through the commercialization of activities, which will ultimately contribute to the economic development of the country.

Innovation is a key driver of economic growth and competitiveness. Notably, approximately 40% of global business incubators are located within educational institutions. These academic environments are fertile grounds for the generation of innovative ideas and scientific advancements, which often require organizational, legal, and technical support to fully realize their potential.///nCa, 4 December 2024