Turkmen delegation participated in the 28th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization

On 3 December 2024, a delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan A. Gurbanov took part in the 28th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) held in Mashhad, Islamic Republic of Iran.

The event was attended by the heads of the foreign ministries of the ECO Member States, heads of regional organizations, as well as specialized agencies, regional institutions and affiliated bodies of the ECO.

The meeting participants discussed a wide range of issues of enhancing regional cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, green economy, digitalization, energy, food security, ecology, agriculture and transport. Also, proposals were considered for the further development of trade and economic ties, the search for new ways of economic growth in the ECO space.

During the meeting, the Council approved the Work Program and reports on the activities of the Secretariat and specialized bodies of the ECO were adopted, the budget for 2025 was approved, and the results of the chairmanship of Iran in the ECO were summed up. The Chairmanship in ECO in 2025 was handed over to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In his speech, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan A. Gurbanov emphasized that the concept documents “Vision for ECO until 2025” and “Ashgabat Consensus of Action” became a solid platform for the Organization to adapt to new realities, gave clear guidelines for joint activities for the foreseeable future. In this regard, the country’s position on priority areas of cooperation within the framework of the ECO, as well as proposals of Turkmenistan on the further development strategy of the ECO were put forward.

In particular, the importance of accelerated development of transport and logistics, deepening partnerships in the energy sector was emphasized. The feasibility of expanding industrial cooperation by creating production lines, using the potential of cross-border and regional trade, with an emphasis on enhancing cooperation in the area of small and medium-sized businesses was voiced. Combining the efforts to ensure food security, as well as connecting the efforts of the ECO and international community to develop constructive models of interstate relations was highlighted.

Upon the results of the Meeting, the Mashhad Communiqué was adopted that defines strategic initiatives and practical steps to strengthen multifaceted regional cooperation.

***

It is worthwhile to note that on the margins of the 28th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of ECO, a meeting of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan A. Gurbanov and the ECO Secretary General Asad Majid Khan was held.

The ECO Secretary General emphasized the rising role of Turkmenistan in the ECO and expressed satisfaction with the country’s hosting of a number of significant regional and international events. Asad Majeed Khan voiced proposals to raise the ECO efficiency and called on Turkmenistan to support these initiatives.

The sides also discussed the development of the region’s potential, as well as Turkmenistan’s initiatives in tourism and transport sectors. They reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting ECO goals and strengthening regional cooperation in the coming year.

Moreover, on the 2nd of December, the senior officials of the Economic Cooperation Organization had a meeting in Mashhad on preparations to the 28th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of ECO.

Gurbanov met with Iranian foreign minister

On 3 December 2024, within the framework of participation of the of delegation of Turkmenistan in the 28th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmet Gurbanov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the practical implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level during the previous events held in the framework of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

Possibilities of further deepening the partnership in the trade and economic sphere, including the fuel-energy and industrial sectors, transport and logistics were discussed.

The diplomats also exchanged views on the intensification of interregional contacts, as well as cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

In addition, the sides discussed present issues on the regional and international agenda. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 3 December 2024