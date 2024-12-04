Türkiye is determined to strengthen and diversify partnership with Turkmenistan, says Minister Ömer Bolat

Trade Minister of Türkiye Ömer Bolat took part in the opening of the 11th Exhibition of Turkish Export Goods in Ashgabat.

“We are determined to continue our efforts to develop economic and commercial relations with our friendly and brotherly country, Turkmenistan, to increase mutual investments, and to reach a bilateral trade volume of $5 billion,” he wrote on his page on the social network X.

More than 75 companies from various sectors are represented at the exhibition, including food industry, textiles, automotive industry, building materials industry, manufacturers of equipment for renewable energy, medicine, transport, electronics and more.

On the sidelines of the expo, Bolat held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister in charge of the trade sector of Turkmenistan Nokerguly Atagulyev.

“During our meeting, we discussed the steps that we can take to achieve our target of bringing bilateral trade to $5 billion,” the minister said.

According to him, the agenda of the meeting also included issues such as updating the Agreement on the Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments, contract projects implemented by Turkish companies, and possible areas of cooperation in the future.

“Türkiye is determined to strengthen and diversify partnership with our friendly and fraternal country Turkmenistan,” Ömer Bolat stressed.///nCa, 4 December 2024

Here are some photos from the exhibition: