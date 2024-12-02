Strengthening trade and economic ties in the region: Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan are developing an AEO agreement

Recently, Chairman of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan Maksat Khudaikulyev met with Executive Secretary of the International Center for Transport Diplomacy Igor Runov.

The meeting focused on the issue of concluding a trilateral Agreement on mutual recognition of Authorized Economic Operators (AEO) with the participation of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

The implementation of this project will be an important step in the development of transit corridors passing through the territory of Central Asia, which will contribute to strengthening economic cooperation between the countries of the region.

The Turkmen side informed about the progress in the implementation of the AEO institute on a national scale and expressed readiness to study the proposed trilateral project.

The introduction of the AEO status will allow trusted economic operators to use simplified customs clearance formats, which will significantly reduce the time and cost of moving goods. ///nCa, 2 December 2024