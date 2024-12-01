The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the ministerial meeting “Central Asia – China”

On 1 December 2024, a delegation from Turkmenistan, led by Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, participated in the 5th meeting of foreign ministers of the Central Asia-China format, held in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China.

Participants at the meeting emphasized the significant role of cooperation within the CA-China format in strengthening constructive partnerships and promoting common interests among participating countries, foreign ministry of Turkmenistan reports.

During a narrow format session, foreign ministers from Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and the People’s Republic of China discussed priority areas for cooperation between Central Asian states and China, outlining key areas for future partnership.

The parties exchanged views on various international issues of regional and global significance.

Diplomats discussed preparations for the upcoming second summit of the Central Asia-China format, as well as strategies to strengthen political relations, promote business cooperation, maintain and expand trade ties, and ensure energy and transport connectivity.

The meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Central Asia-China format then continued in an expanded format.

The discussion focused on the importance of consolidating joint efforts to ensure long-term peace and stability, intensify political, trade, economic, and investment cooperation, and expand humanitarian ties.

As the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan noted, the culture of respectful dialogue forms the basis for further strengthening trust and peace between countries and peoples, it cannot be limited by time frames.

As a result of the meeting, a final document was signed defining promising areas of multilateral cooperation within the framework of the Central Asia–China format. ///nCa, 1 December 2024