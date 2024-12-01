For the Sake of 40 Years… Celebrate The World Turkish Coffee Day

Turkish coffee is one of the most authentic tastes to try in Türkiye, with its unique flavour and brewing process. However, thanks to its profound influence on the Turkish way of life, coffee isn’t just a caffeinated drink in these lands but a symbol of hospitality and friendship. Deeply rooted in Turkish culture, drinking this aromatic beverage together is a cherished moment, bringing people closer and deepening the conversation. As the saying goes, “A cup of coffee drunk together remains in the heart for forty years.” Appropriately, UNESCO added Turkish coffee to its Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2013. Since then, December 5th marks the ‘World Turkish Coffee Day’. In honour of such a special day, let’s learn the history of the exclusive beverage.

Arrival in Turkish Lands

Coffee first arrived at Sultan Suleiman’s palace in İstanbul through Yemen during the Ottoman Empire. Master chefs in the palace kitchen developed a new technique to brew it. Turkish coffee takes its name from this cooking method invented by the Turks. After being a prominent beverage in the palace, Turkish coffee made its way into İstanbul’s streets. In the 16th century, public coffee houses started opening where people socialised by drinking coffee. As İstanbul was a cosmopolitan and commerce centre, coffee crossed borders again in the later period. While merchants began trading coffee beans to distant lands, European diplomats and other officials introduced the coffee culture to their countries.

A Tradition Inscribed in Turkish Culture

Turkish coffee has become an integral part of the Turkish culture over the centuries. What makes it so unique is that its brewing method has remained unchanged. For a delicious Turkish coffee, very finely ground coffee is necessary. The coffee is then prepared in a pot with a long handle and a pouring lip, called cezve, and served in small cups. Regarding the sugar in the coffee, drinkers can prefer plain coffee with a bit of sugar, mildly sweetened, or sweet.

Turkish coffee traditionally comes with a glass of water and Turkish delight. Water helps drinkers clean their palate and taste the flavour of coffee to the fullest. Coffee is so essential in Turkish culture that even “kahvaltı”, the Turkish word for breakfast, translates directly as the meal before coffee. There is always a reason to drink coffee in Türkiye. As coffee is consumed after every meal as a digestive, it accompanies conversations with friends or home visits. During such sincere chats, fortune-telling is a fun Turkish pastime associated with Turkish coffee. Turks turn their coffee cups down to tell fortunes from the ground shapes if they have spare time. It’s an entertaining ritual to interpret the images inside the cup with friends. The Turkish coffee service is also inevitable on special occasions, from religious holidays to engagements.

Turkish Coffee Varieties for Gourmets

Although classical Turkish coffee is consumed daily across the country, many varieties exist in every region. For example, Turkish coffee is prepared with mastic gum in the Aegean region, where mastic trees are abundant. Menengiç coffee, with no caffeine and a fruitier flavour, is a local delicacy in Gaziantep. It is made of Pistacia terebinthus tree beans, native to southeastern Türkiye. Similarly, mırra coffee is preferred in the southeastern cities of Mardin and Şanlıurfa. Mırra is one of the most robust coffees in the world and is served in small cups with no grips. For those who prefer lighter coffee, stone-ground dibek coffee can be ideal. Turkish coffee types also differ according to their cooking methods, such as on heated sand, coals or ashes.

Learn How to Make Foamy Turkish Coffee

You can celebrate World Turkish Coffee Day by making foamy Turkish coffee. Before starting, make sure coffee beans are as fresh as possible. You’ll need thinner grounded coffee than it would be for filter coffee. Mix coffee with water in a pot, add as much sugar as you want, and simmer it. Once the coffee boils, you’ll see a foam layer over it. If you pour it carefully, the foam will remain on top. You can enjoy your coffee with a glass of water. Or you can immediately plan a vacation to Türkiye to taste this indispensable beverage at its finest in its homeland.///nCa, 1 December 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)