Türkiye hosted a series of popular science events dedicated to Turkmenistan

On November 28-29, 2024, in Ankara, with the participation of a delegation of scientists and educators from Turkmenistan, a series of scientific events were held dedicated to the 300th anniversary of Makhtumkuli Fragi and the presentation of the literary work of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov “Anau – a culture from the depths of millennia” translated into Turkish.

Thus, on November 28, in the building of Ankara University, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Türkiye organized a round table with representatives of the scientific intelligentsia of Türkiye. As part of the meeting, famous scientists and writers of the two countries discussed the enormous contribution of the work of the great poet, philosopher and thinker Makhtumkuli Fragi to the enrichment of the treasury of world literature and understanding of the values of the Turkmen people.

On November 29, 2024, the presentation of the book by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov “Anau – a culture from the depths of millennia” in Turkish was held at the headquarters of the International Organization TURKSOY in Ankara. This literary work of the head of state is dedicated to the proclamation of the ancient city of Anau as the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2024. This decision, taken at a meeting of the Permanent Council of TURKSOY, testifies to the recognition of the significant contribution of the Turkmen people to the development of human civilization.

The speeches emphasized the great importance of the new work of the President of Turkmenistan in the study and widespread popularization of the glorious history and rich national cultural heritage.

The presentation of the President’s book in Turkish aroused great interest among the creative and scientific community of Türkiye, and the state’s concern for the rich history and culture of Turkmenistan was separately noted. Also, on this day, the opening ceremony of the Magtymguly Fragi Research Center was held in the building of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Türkiye.

The event was attended by representatives of various ministries and departments of Türkiye, diplomats, famous writers and public figures, representatives of the Turkmen diaspora, students and the media. Those who spoke at the ceremony highly appreciated the creative heritage of the great thinker, which is the national heritage of the Turkmen people and an integral part of the treasury of world culture.

Also, the participants got acquainted with various scientific publications, digital audio collections of the great poet’s works, as well as the works of famous scientists of the Turkic world dedicated to the poetry of Magtymguly Fragi.

It is worth noting that the opening of this center is intended to give a new impetus to the study and popularization of the ancient and rich history of the Turkmen people. In addition, following the opening ceremony, the first meeting of the Turkmen-Turkish scientific research community on the study of the works of Makhtumkuli Fragi was held in the building of the center, with the participation of representatives of the scientific community of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Türkiye. ///nCa, 30 November 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Türkiye)