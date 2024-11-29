Multilateral dialogue and co-operation essential for addressing global challenges, participants say at OSCE parliamentary conference in Ashgabat

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan convened over 100 participants, including parliamentarians from 18 countries, international experts, and high-level speakers, for the 2nd Ashgabat Conference on “Parliamentary Diplomacy in the OSCE Area: Dialogue as a Tool for Building Bridges for a Secure and Peaceful Future.” Held on 27-28 November in Ashgabat, the conference focused on the pivotal role of dialogue and co-operation in addressing long-term global challenges.

The two-day event commenced with welcoming addresses by Pia Kauma (Finland), President of the OSCE PA; Dunyagozel Gulmanova, Speaker of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan; and Ambassador John MacGregor, Head of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.

“Parliamentary diplomacy offers a unique avenue to bridge divides, rebuild trust, and foster understanding,” said OSCE PA President Pia Kauma. “As parliamentarians, we are in a privileged position to convene dialogues, mediate disputes, and advocate for policies that prioritize peace, human rights, and sustainable development.”

The conference featured three thematic sessions that reinforced its core message: dialogue, co-operation, and multilateralism are essential for addressing global challenges and fostering a secure and peaceful future for all. Building on the outcomes of the UN Summit of the Future held in September and the Vancouver Annual Session Resolution on Future Generations, the conference aimed to translate global commitments into national and regional actions.

Moderated by OSCE PA Special Representative on Central Asia Farah Karimi (Netherlands), the first session explored parliamentary diplomacy as a vital tool for building trust and fostering dialogue amid rising geopolitical tensions. Participants and invited experts highlighted the unique role of parliamentarians in bridging divides and mediating disputes. Discussions also focused on implementing the United Nations Pact for the Future through national policies that prioritize peace and human rights.

The second session, moderated by Artur Gerasymov (Ukraine), Vice-Chair of the OSCE PA’s economic and environmental committee, addressed the climate crisis, emphasizing its dual role as an environmental and security challenge. Discussions reflected on the outcomes of COP29, stressing the urgent need for legislative action to accelerate renewable energy transitions and enhance climate resilience. Parliamentarians reiterated their call for governments to meet climate commitments and protect the well-being of future generations.

Moderated by Enejan Atayeva, Member of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, the final session of the conference focused on empowering young people and fostering intergenerational solidarity. The session addressed the barriers young people face in decision-making processes and their essential role in safeguarding the interests of future generations. The OSCE’s initiatives in Central Asia and the OSCE PA’s Network of Young Parliamentarians were spotlighted as models for equipping youth to engage meaningfully in governance and policymaking.

Speaking at the closing sessions, Speaker Dunyagozel Gulmanova highlighted the growing partnership between Turkmenistan and the OSCE PA. “The increased number of joint events between Turkmenistan and OSCE PA demonstrates the strengthening of this co-operation and affirms that Turkmenistan, firmly committed to the principles of neutrality, is a reliable partner in promoting global peace and security, as well as in advancing parliamentary diplomacy and dialogue,” said Gulmanova.

OSCE PA Special Representative on Central Asia Farah Karimi (Netherlands) reflected on the conference’s impact, stating that this conference has showcased the transformative potential of parliamentary diplomacy in addressing pressing global challenges. “Amid the climate emergency, rising polarization, and threats to the rules-based international order, our discussions have underscored the importance of dialogue, collaboration, and a steadfast commitment to multilateralism,” said Karimi. ///OSCE PA, 28 November 2024