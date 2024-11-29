EU Culture Days in Ashgabat culminate with European Film Festival

The European Film Festival, held as part of the European Union Culture Days in Ashgabat, concluded this week. The festival, implemented in collaboration with the “European Film Festival” Project, the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan, the Embassy of France, and the French Institute in Turkmenistan, opened with the animated film Icarus and the Minotaur, which was screened at the Ashgabat Cinema.

Over the following days, four more European films were presented at the French Institute in Turkmenistan, offering viewers a rich and diverse cinematic experience.

From 25 to 29 November, as part of the Festival, the Delegation of the European Union of Turkmenistan, in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture, organised a workshop titled Developing an Animated Feature Film or Series. Led by the distinguished Spanish producer Manuel Cristóbal, the sessions offered participants valuable insights into both the creative and business dimensions of animation production. Attendees highly appreciated the workshop for its practical approach and motivational impact.

The festival attracted a wide audience, including film enthusiasts, cultural experts, and aspiring filmmakers. It provided a valuable capacity-building opportunity and fostering professional growth through knowledge-sharing and skill development in the field of film production. This initiative underscored the European Union’s commitment to promoting cultural diversity and supporting the creative industries in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 29 November 2024 (in cooperation with the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan)