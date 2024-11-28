News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan and China Strengthen Scientific Ties

On 27 November 2024, a number of important documents were signed at the III Turkmen-Chinese Scientific and Innovation Forum in Ashgabat aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the field of science and technology, the online newspaper “Turkmenistan” reports: The Golden Age” reports.

The forum, hosted by the International Science and Technology Park of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, brought together experts from both countries to discuss a wide range of topics, including chemical and technological innovations, natural resource processing, nanotechnology, biotechnology, agriculture, and seismology.

A key outcome of the forum was the signing of the Protocol of the 2nd meeting of the Subcommittee on Scientific and Technical Cooperation of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Chinese Cooperation Committee. This protocol outlines the intention of both countries to further strengthen scientific collaboration through various bilateral agreements.

Several important memoranda of understanding were signed between leading scientific institutions from both countries. These agreements pave the way for the establishment of joint research centers, exchange programs for scientists and students, and the implementation of collaborative research projects.

Key agreements include:

1. Memorandum of Understanding between the International Science and Technology Park of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan and the International Center for Scientific and Technical Exchange of Hubei Province of the People’s Republic of China on the establishment of the Turkmen-Chinese Center for Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

2. Memorandum of Understanding between the International Science and Technology Park of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan and the Institute of Microbiology of the Academy of Sciences of China.

3. Memorandum of Understanding between the Institute of Chemistry of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan and Tianjin University of Science and Technology of China.

4. Memorandum of Understanding between the Oguz Khan University of Engineering and Technology of Turkmenistan and the Institute of Engineering Thermophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

5. Agreement on scientific and technical cooperation between the Institute of Seismology and Atmospheric Physics of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan and the Institute of Seismology of the Earthquake Administration of China.///nCa, 28 November 2024

 

