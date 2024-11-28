The President of Turkmenistan received the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

On 27 November, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Ms. Pia Kauma, who arrived in Turkmenistan to participate in the second Ashgabat conference “Parliamentary Diplomacy in the OSCE Area: Dialogue as a Tool for Building Bridges for a Secure and Peaceful Future”.

Ms.Pia Kauma noted that the OSCE attaches great importance to the development of cooperation with neutral Turkmenistan, which stands for the consolidation of peace and prosperity in the region and on the planet.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that independent Turkmenistan, consistently committed to the legal status of permanent neutrality, twice recognized by relevant Resolutions of the UN General Assembly, consistently implements a positive foreign policy. Turkmenistan prioritizes effective collaboration with major international organizations, such as the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, within the framework of multilateral cooperation.

Inter-parliamentary relations are a vital mechanism for fostering mutual understanding and trust among nations. The active participation of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan in OSCE Parliamentary Assembly sessions and associated seminars is a testament to this commitment.

In discussing future cooperation, both sides emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts in areas such as economic development, secure energy transit, environmental sustainability, and water resource management.

At the end of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to contribute to building up effective cooperation within the framework of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly to address current challenges. ///nCa, 28 November 2024