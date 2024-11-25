China Exim Bank opens a regional office in Uzbekistan

The Export-Import Bank of China (China Exim Bank) further strengthened its presence in Central Asia with the opening of a representative office in Tashkent on 22 November 2024.

The China Exim Bank was founded in 1994. It is a state-owned political bank aimed to support China’s foreign trade, investment and international economic cooperation, and is directly subordinate to the State Council of the People’s Republic of China.

The bank has 32 branches in China and a representative office in Hong Kong. In addition, the bank operates offices in Paris and representative offices in South, East, North and West Africa, South America, as well as Russia.

The regional office in Tashkent will cover the bank’s activities in 8 countries, including Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.

The Export-Import Bank of China is a key source of financing for infrastructure and development projects in Central Asia, especially those related to the One Belt, One Road initiative. The Bank has been conducting financial cooperation with Central Asian countries for more than 20 years. It has financed a large number of projects in the field of transport, energy, chemistry and water management.

These include nine modern plants in various industries, 17 power plants with a total installed capacity of about 1 million kilowatts, roads built in several countries with a total length of more than 3,000 kilometers and 1,500 km of power transmission lines.

The most notable projects supported by the Bank in Central Asia include the Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant project, the reconstruction of the Osh-Sarytash-Irkeshtam highway in Kyrgyzstan, the unification of the northern and southern energy systems in Tajikistan, the construction of the Kamchik Tunnel in Uzbekistan, and the modernization of the oil and gas industry in Turkmenistan.///nCa, 25 November 2024