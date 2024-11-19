The EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Ambassador Terhi Hakala, to conduct farewell visits to the region

The EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Ambassador Terhi Hakala, will carry out farewell visits in the region in the coming weeks. This series of visits will provide an opportunity to reflect on her mandate and to reinforce the EU’s commitment to enhance partnerships with Central Asian countries.

During her visits, Ambassador Terhi Hakala will meet with partners, including government officials and civil society representatives, across Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Since her appointment in July 2021, and in the course of two consecutive mandates supported by the EU Member States, Ambassador Terhi Hakala focused on expanding comprehensive regional cooperation with the countries, covering matters such as connectivity, security, energy, climate change, water, rule of law, education, and human rights with emphasis on women and girls, among others. ///European Union External Action Service, 18 November 2024