News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » The EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Ambassador Terhi Hakala, to conduct farewell visits to the region

The EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Ambassador Terhi Hakala, to conduct farewell visits to the region

By

The EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Ambassador Terhi Hakala, will carry out farewell visits in the region in the coming weeks. This series of visits will provide an opportunity to reflect on her mandate and to reinforce the EU’s commitment to enhance partnerships with Central Asian countries.

During her visits, Ambassador Terhi Hakala will meet with partners, including government officials and civil society representatives, across Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Since her appointment in July 2021, and in the course of two consecutive mandates supported by the EU Member States, Ambassador Terhi Hakala focused on expanding comprehensive regional cooperation with the countries, covering matters such as connectivity, security, energy, climate change, water, rule of law, education, and human rights with emphasis on women and girls, among others. ///European Union External Action Service, 18 November 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. EU Special Representative for Central Asia, H.E. Ambassador Terhi Hakala visited Turkmenistan
  2. European Union Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala visited Turkmenistan
  3. Interview at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with Teri Hakala, Special Representative of the European Union for Central Asia
  4. Finnish Senior Diplomat appointed EU Special Representative for Central Asia
  5. Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan met with the EU Special Representative for Central Asia
  6. President Sadyr Japarov: Our main goal is to turn Central Asia into a stable, economically developed, prosperous region
  7. Special Representative of UN Secretary-General for Central Asia addresses the Council of heads of founding states of the International Fund for Saving the Aral sea
  8. Ambassador of Turkmenistan to China: the format of cooperation “China – Central Asia” promotes the rapprochement of peoples, supports peace and stability in the region
  9. Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan hosted a meeting with EU Special Rep for Central Asia
  10. European Union – Central Asia High-Level Conference: joining efforts for climate action and green transition
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan