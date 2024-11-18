CIS Road Builders Meeting: a new stage of co-operation in infrastructure development

On November 15, 2024, the 48th meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States Intergovernmental Council of Road Builders was held at the Archabil Hotel. This landmark event brought together leading experts, engineers and representatives of government agencies to discuss issues related to the development of motorways, the use of modern technologies, materials and equipment. During the meeting, which consisted of one session divided into two parts, the participants were able to exchange ideas and strengthen regional co-operation in the field of road construction.

The meeting addressed issues such as the implementation of innovative solutions and the development of safe, sustainable and efficient road infrastructure. The CIS demonstrates a commitment to modernising the transport network, and the discussion of current technologies and equipment confirmed the willingness of the participating countries to work on joint projects that contribute to solving common problems.

The session featured key speakers who shared their vision and emphasised the importance of interstate cooperation.

Vitaly Pilatov, Director of the state enterprise “БелдорНИИ” from Belarus, higlighted the key role of co-operation between CIS countries in raising the standards of road construction. He emphasised that the exchange of experience and technical knowledge enables safer and more sustainable projects to be implemented.

Najot Kholikov, Executive Director of UneedUs Group from Kazakhstan, emphasised the importance of innovation and technology transfer. According to him, the introduction of digital tools and advanced materials in road construction is only possible through regional partnerships. regional partnerships.

Mikhail Lebedev, Deputy Director General for “Ленметрогипротранс” Research and Engineering Institute in Russia, highlighted the importance of collaborative research and development. He emphasised that cross-border projects allow CIS countries to unite their efforts in creating innovative engineering solutions to address the challenges of road infrastructure.

Alexey Ananyev, Director of External Economic Relations of ТОЧИНВЕСТ, emphasised the strategic importance of economic cooperation between CIS countries. Joint projects, according to him, allow for rational use of resources, exchange best practices and ensure sustainable development of the transport network transport network.

Rostislav Babica, Acting Director of the Slovak company Betamont, highlighted the importance of international exchange of advanced technologies. He emphasised that with mutual support, CIS countries can enhance the quality of road networks, making them safer and better adapted to modern requirements.

The main topics of discussion were the use of sustainable and environmentally friendly materials, digitalisation of road construction using AI, GIS and BIM technologies, automation and introduction of precision equipment, as well as strengthening cross-border cooperation.

The meeting confirmed the importance of joint efforts and knowledge sharing to achieve common goals. By adopting innovative approaches and prioritising sustainable development, CIS countries are paving the way for modern road infrastructure that meets current demands and strengthens regional connectivity. ///nCa, 18 November 2024 (the material is provided by Turkmen Energy Forum)