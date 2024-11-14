Chuanqing Drilling Protects Turkmenistan’s Gas Field with Green Technology

A branch of the Chuanqing Drilling Engineering Company with limited Liability under CNPC (China National Petroleum Corporation) is actively implementing a project in Turkmenistan at the Galkynysh gas field to combat wind erosion of soils caused by frequent sandstorms and low vegetation.

According to CNPC’s press release, by combining traditional ecological restoration techniques with modern environmental technologies, the company has implemented grass grid sand fixation measures around the Galkynysh gas field, gradually establishing a green barrier. These efforts are aimed at ensuring production safety and improving the ecological environment.

Located in the southern desert region of Turkmenistan, the Galkynysh gas field is subject to strong winds and sandstorms year-round. To reduce the impact of wind-blown sand on production facilities, the company conducted in-depth research on local climate, soil, and wind conditions.

A sand fixation plan was developed, involving the installation of grass grids in areas affected by wind erosion. During implementation, grid density was adapted to terrain and wind direction to maximize sand fixation effectiveness.

After a period of implementation, the grass grid sand fixation project has shown initial results. Sand erosion around the gas field has been effectively controlled, and the safety of on-site facilities has been ensured.

To consolidate achievements and enhance results, the company regularly monitors soil and vegetation conditions in the grass grid areas, making further optimizations and adjustments to the sand fixation plan.

The company’s grass grid sand fixation measures have not only significantly improved the ecological environment around the gas field but have also provided valuable experience for desertification control in Turkmenistan, fully demonstrating Chuanqing Drilling’s overseas business commitment to green development. ///nCa, 14 November 2024