News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Chuanqing Drilling Protects Turkmenistan’s Gas Field with Green Technology

Chuanqing Drilling Protects Turkmenistan’s Gas Field with Green Technology

By

A branch of the Chuanqing Drilling Engineering Company with limited Liability under CNPC (China National Petroleum Corporation) is actively implementing a project in Turkmenistan at the Galkynysh gas field to combat wind erosion of soils caused by frequent sandstorms and low vegetation.

According to CNPC’s press release, by combining traditional ecological restoration techniques with modern environmental technologies, the company has implemented grass grid sand fixation measures around the Galkynysh gas field, gradually establishing a green barrier. These efforts are aimed at ensuring production safety and improving the ecological environment.

Located in the southern desert region of Turkmenistan, the Galkynysh gas field is subject to strong winds and sandstorms year-round. To reduce the impact of wind-blown sand on production facilities, the company conducted in-depth research on local climate, soil, and wind conditions.

A sand fixation plan was developed, involving the installation of grass grids in areas affected by wind erosion. During implementation, grid density was adapted to terrain and wind direction to maximize sand fixation effectiveness.

After a period of implementation, the grass grid sand fixation project has shown initial results. Sand erosion around the gas field has been effectively controlled, and the safety of on-site facilities has been ensured.

To consolidate achievements and enhance results, the company regularly monitors soil and vegetation conditions in the grass grid areas, making further optimizations and adjustments to the sand fixation plan.

The company’s grass grid sand fixation measures have not only significantly improved the ecological environment around the gas field but have also provided valuable experience for desertification control in Turkmenistan, fully demonstrating Chuanqing Drilling’s overseas business commitment to green development. ///nCa, 14 November 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Significant Gas Discovery at Turkmenistan’s Largest Field
  2. Turkmenistan Receives Industrial Gas Inflow at the Largest Field
  3. President of Turkmenistan visits Galkynysh gas field
  4. Galkynysh gas field showed output growth in H1 2022
  5. OGT 2023: Gross gas production at the Galkynysh field may reach 200 billion cubic meters of gas per year
  6. Annual production capacity of Galkynysh gas field of Turkmenistan will reach 200 billion cubic meters
  7. Exploitation well commissioned at the Galkynysh field
  8. Green Hydrogen Energy
  9. Petrofac awarded contract to maintain giant gas field in Turkmenistan
  10. Turkmenistan announces discoveries at Uzynada field – president makes field trip
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan