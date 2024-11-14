Business and culture: agenda of the meeting of the Turkmen Ambassador with the Eurasian Peoples’ Assembly

On 13 November 2024, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Russian Federation Esen Aydogdiyev met with Svetlana Smirnova, Chairman of the General Council of the Eurasian Peoples’ Assembly.

Issues of cooperation between Eurasian and African countries with business structures, chambers of commerce and industry, higher educational institutions, cultural and humanitarian organizations, scientific centers, public organizations and associations of Turkmenistan were discussed at the meeting.

The possibility of holding the Days of the Assembly in Turkmenistan was also considered. The event program may include creative and business meetings of cultural and art figures, business partners of the assembly in order to enrich various national cultures and traditions, develop cooperation between the peoples of Eurasia and Africa.

The Eurasian Peoples Assembly is International Union of Non-Governmental Organizations and citizens with an active life position who share and promote the ideas and values of Eurasian integration, protection of peace, strengthening friendship, harmony, partnership and good neighborliness between peoples. More than 800 individuals and legal entities, representatives of non-governmental organizations from 53 countries, including five Central Asian countries (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan) are members of the Assembly. ///nCa, 14 November 2024