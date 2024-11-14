News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Business and culture: agenda of the meeting of the Turkmen Ambassador with the Eurasian Peoples’ Assembly

Business and culture: agenda of the meeting of the Turkmen Ambassador with the Eurasian Peoples’ Assembly

By

On 13 November 2024, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Russian Federation Esen Aydogdiyev met with Svetlana Smirnova, Chairman of the General Council of the Eurasian Peoples’ Assembly.

Issues of cooperation between Eurasian and African countries with business structures, chambers of commerce and industry, higher educational institutions, cultural and humanitarian organizations, scientific centers, public organizations and associations of Turkmenistan were discussed at the meeting.

The possibility of holding the Days of the Assembly in Turkmenistan was also considered. The event program may include creative and business meetings of cultural and art figures, business partners of the assembly in order to enrich various national cultures and traditions, develop cooperation between the peoples of Eurasia and Africa.

The Eurasian Peoples Assembly is International Union of Non-Governmental Organizations and citizens with an active life position who share and promote the ideas and values of Eurasian integration, protection of peace, strengthening friendship, harmony, partnership and good neighborliness between peoples. More than 800 individuals and legal entities, representatives of non-governmental organizations from 53 countries, including five Central Asian countries (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan) are members of the Assembly. ///nCa, 14 November 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. UN General Assembly adopts annual resolution on promoting a culture of peace, affirming support for Turkmenistan’s initiatives in building trust and dialogue in international relations
  2. Fuel and energy, electric power, industry and agriculture – on the agenda of the meeting of Kyrgyzstan Ambassador with the Turkmen Deputy Prime Ministers
  3. The Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan took part in the 35th meeting of the Council for Cultural Cooperation of the CIS Member States
  4. Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and the UAE Ambassador discussed the outcomes of the Turkmen-Emirati business forum – the UAE and Turkmenistan seek to expand economic relations
  5. Turkmen State University took part in the Congress of the Eurasian Association of Universities in Moscow
  6. Security, transport, energy and the climate agenda – the key statements of the President of Azerbaijan at the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States in Astana
  7. Turkmenistan’s new steps to protect intellectual property: expanding cooperation with the Eurasian Patent Office
  8. The Association “Turkmen Logistics” and the Secretariat of the International Coordinating Council on Trans-Eurasian Transportation signed a Memorandum of Understanding
  9. Turkmen Delegation wrapped up visit to Korea – DPM for energy and construction had a series of meeting with S.Korean business community
  10. Türkiye invites Turkmen youth to participate in a business training project
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan