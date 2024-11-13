Uzbekistan calls for International Center on Climate Loss and Damage

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev addressed the plenary session of the Summit of World Leaders within the framework of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, stressing the country’s determination to combat global climate challenges.

“Today, climate change has become a major global challenge and directly affects the intensification of geopolitical tensions. The problems of overcoming poverty, food and energy security, and access to water and resources are particularly aggravated. We are acutely aware of their consequences in Central Asia. Climate problems are becoming new obstacles in improving the quality of life of the population and the implementation of national development strategies,” Mirziyoyev said.

The President stressed that Uzbekistan aims to prevent an outstripping increase in air temperature in the region, keeping it within 1.5-2 degrees in the current century within the framework of the Paris Agreement.

To achieve this goal, the country is implementing large-scale reforms to achieve carbon neutrality and bring the share of green energy to 40 % in energy consumption.

Mirziyoyev proposed the following key initiatives:

• Establish an International Center for the Assessment of Climate Losses and Damage.

• Develop common approaches in preventing pollution of transboundary water resources and preserving sustainable biodiversity.

• To develop, under the auspices of the United Nations, a Declaration on Commitments to ensure the health and environmental safety of river ecosystems.

• Create a Regional bank of genetic resources to increase plant resistance to climate change.

• To create an innovative agro-industrial hub of the United Nations in Uzbekistan for landlocked countries.

• To form the Alliance of Climate Capitals of the World and hold its first forum in Tashkent.

In conclusion, the President of Uzbekistan invited the participants of COP 29 for the Global Festival of Digital “Green” Initiatives in the Aral Sea region, to take place on 15 May 2025. ///nCa, 13 November 2024