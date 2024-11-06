Afghanistan is Ready to Accept 200,000 Tons of Grain from Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ) announced that Afghanistan is prepared to import approximately 200,000 tons of grain products from Kazakhstan.

KTZ recently held negotiations with shippers and the Beine grain elevator to discuss the logistics of transporting grain to Afghanistan. Representatives from JSC NC Prodcorporation (Food Contract Corporation) also participated in the meeting.

The participants explored the feasibility of transporting grain to Afghanistan via the Serkhetabad (Turkmenistan) – Torghundi (Afghanistan) border crossings.

Furthermore, KTZ engaged in discussions with the Turkmen side to expedite the movement of loaded and empty wagons within Turkmenistan.

In October 2024, Kazakhstan’s grain exports to Central Asia surged by 43% to 615,000 tons.

According to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Afghanistan imported 788,000 tons of flour from the country between January and October 2024, emerging as the top importer among Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan.

Earlier, Turkmenistan has revealed plans to construct a 100,000-ton grain elevator near the Serkhetabad-Torghundi border checkpoint. This facility will serve as a temporary storage hub for grain destined for Afghanistan. ///nCa, 6 November 2024