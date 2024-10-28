Upon the initiative of Turkmenistan, the UN General Assembly adopted the resolution “Zone of Peace, Trust and Cooperation of Central Asia”

On October 24, 2024, the 25th plenary meeting of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly was held, during which the General Assembly considered the draft resolution “Zone of Peace, Trust and Cooperation of Central Asia” initiated by Turkmenistan.

Presenting the resolution, Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN, A. Atayeva expressed gratitude to the UN Member States for supporting the draft resolution initiated by Turkmenistan, as well as underlined the importance of recognizing and securing the territory of Central Asian states as a zone of peace, trust and cooperation by a separate resolution of the General Assembly in 2022.

It was emphasized that the establishment of the zone of peace in Central Asia had become possible due to the institutional and legal basis for multilateral cooperation established by the countries of the region.

In this regard, the importance of establishing platforms for promoting regional dialogue in all key areas of cooperation was emphasized, including holding regular Consultative Meetings of Heads of State of the region. The signing of the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia in 2006 and the establishment of the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia with headquarters in Ashgabat, in December 2007 were highlighted as historically significant events.

The resolution emphasizes the role of Central Asian countries in strengthening the global non-proliferation and disarmament architecture, as well as promoting the instruments of preventive diplomacy and peacekeeping.

It is important to note that the resolution was adopted by consensus and was co-sponsored by 37 states.