News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Upon the initiative of Turkmenistan, the UN General Assembly adopted the resolution “Zone of Peace, Trust and Cooperation of Central Asia”

Upon the initiative of Turkmenistan, the UN General Assembly adopted the resolution “Zone of Peace, Trust and Cooperation of Central Asia”

By

On October 24, 2024, the 25th plenary meeting of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly was held, during which the General Assembly considered the draft resolution “Zone of Peace, Trust and Cooperation of Central Asia” initiated by Turkmenistan.

Presenting the resolution, Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN, A. Atayeva expressed gratitude to the UN Member States for supporting the draft resolution initiated by Turkmenistan, as well as underlined the importance of recognizing and securing the territory of Central Asian states as a zone of peace, trust and cooperation by a separate resolution of the General Assembly in 2022.

It was emphasized that the establishment of the zone of peace in Central Asia had become possible due to the institutional and legal basis for multilateral cooperation established by the countries of the region.

In this regard, the importance of establishing platforms for promoting regional dialogue in all key areas of cooperation was emphasized, including holding regular Consultative Meetings of Heads of State of the region. The signing of the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia in 2006 and the establishment of the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia with headquarters in Ashgabat, in December 2007 were highlighted as historically significant events.

The resolution emphasizes the role of Central Asian countries in strengthening the global non-proliferation and disarmament architecture, as well as promoting the instruments of preventive diplomacy and peacekeeping.

It is important to note that the resolution was adopted by consensus and was co-sponsored by 37 states. /// nCa, 28 October 2024 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)

 

Related posts:

  1. UN General Assembly adopted Turkmenistan initiated resolution declaring Central Asia a zone of peace
  2. Under the chairmanship of Turkmenistan, the UN General Assembly hosted a debate on the Zone of Peace, Trust and Cooperation in Central Asia
  3. Concept of the debate of the UN General Assembly on the Zones of Peace, Trust and Cooperation of Central Asia, initiated by Turkmenistan, was published as an official document of the 77th session
  4. UN General Assembly adopts annual resolution on promoting a culture of peace, affirming support for Turkmenistan’s initiatives in building trust and dialogue in international relations
  5. The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on combating environmental problems in Central Asia
  6. The UN General Assembly by its resolution confirmed the significant role of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy in Ashgabat
  7. The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on transport, initiated by Turkmenistan
  8. At the initiative of Turkmenistan, the UN General Assembly declared 2023 the year of dialogue as a guarantee of peace
  9. Resolution initiated by Turkmenistan was adopted unanimously during the plenary session of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly
  10. Final Document of the International Conference “Dialogue is a Guarantee of Peace” Adopted as an Official Document of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan