Fitness Games “UAE – Turkmenistan”-2024 united sports fans in Ashgabat

Tamir Shakirov, Elvira Kadyrova, Ravilya Kadyrova

On 19 October 2024, the UAE – Turkmenistan Fitness Games were held in Ashgabat in the Olympic Town, dedicated to the 29th anniversary of diplomatic relations between UAE and Turkmenistan.

The Games were organized by the UAE Embassy in Turkmenistan in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, as well as the Al-Wathba cycling team, Max Fit Gym and Lotus Gym Club.

Before the start of the sports show, the UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ahmed Al-Hay Al-Hameli and Rector of the State Institute of Physical Education and Sports of Turkmenistan Nunaev Khidyr welcomed the participants and guests of the event.

The competition, which is being held for the second year in a row, brought together 40 teams, including 30 men’s and 10 women’s. Each team was represented by three athletes.

Representatives of the largest sports clubs of Ashgabat, the Karate Federation of Turkmenistan, the Judo Federation, the State Committee of Turkmenistan for Physical Culture and Sports, as well as teams from the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Libya, the United States, athletes of the cycling team from the United Arab Emirates “Al-Wathba” met in the sports ring.

Participating teams: Payhas Ganaty, Not Angels, Antanta, Lotus, Boxing Federation, Sharks, Hell`s Angels, Black Squadron, UAE Embassy, Al Wathba, Combat, Libya (From embassy of Libya), Gorogly, Boytsovskiy Club, Judoka 1 (Judo Federation of TM), Judoka 2 (Judo Federation of TM), Judoka 3 (Judo Federation of TM), Judo Family Club (Judo Federation of TM), Judo (Judo Federation of TM), USA Embassy, Qatar Embassy, Sprinters, Mashgala Sport Club, Shotokan (Karatedo Federation of Turkmenistan), Amazons, Budokan (Karate Federation of TM), Yashlyk (Magtumguly Public organization), Serdar, Traditional Karate Team, United Rivals, Gunes, Winx, Dinamika Lady, Turkmen Yyldyzlary, Tiger, Dynamika, White Tigers, Galkynysh, Dragon Oil, “Turgen” from State Committee on Physical Culture and Sports of Turkmenistan.

A thrilling clash of strength and endurance unfolded at the Fitness Games, where athletes pushed their limits in a variety of grueling challenges. From sprinting 200 meters to scaling towering ropes, participants showcased their athletic prowess in every event. The competition program also featured power-packed kettlebell workouts, explosive long jumps, heart-pounding cardio battles, functional fitness complexes, and intense cyclocross on simulators races.

The Games captivated audiences with exhilarating performances that highlighted not only the athletes’ physical fitness but also their unwavering determination and competitive spirit. Each exercise pushed them to their breaking point, revealing their true grit and resilience.

The event was generously sponsored by Dragon Oil, Fly Dubai, MaxFit, Beyik Yupek Yoly, Lotus Gym Club, Al-Wathba Cycling Team, Arassa Deniz, Bold, and Mandarin Restaurant. Their support made it possible to reward the winners with valuable prizes.

Lucky lottery participants also walked away with exciting prizes, including airline tickets to the UAE and memberships to Lotus Gym Club.

The award ceremony, a dazzling finale to the Games, left a lasting impression on athletes and spectators. As the winners were celebrated and honored, the air was filled with excitement and emotion.

So, the top 3 women’s teams:

1st place – Not Angels – prize: US$2,500

2nd place – Sharks – prize: US$ 1,500

3rd place – Judo Family Club – prize: US$ 1,000

The winners of the men’s teams:

1st place – Al-Wathba Cycling Team (UAE) – prize: US$ 2500

2nd place – sports club “Gorogly” – prize: US$ 1,500

3rd place – sports club “Dynamics” – prize: US$ 1,000

The UAE – Turkmenistan 2024 Fitness Games have become a bright event in the sports life of Ashgabat. The competitions not only demonstrated the high level of physical fitness of the participants, but also contributed to strengthening friendship between peoples. ///nCa, 19 October 2024

Here are some photos from the event: