Victory Day Celebrations in Turkmenistan: President visits Moscow, Arkadag leads ceremony in Ashgabat

Turkmenistan marked the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 with solemn ceremonies both at home and abroad. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov attended celebrations in Moscow, while National Leader and Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov led commemorative events in Ashgabat.

President’s Visit to Moscow

At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov made a working visit to Moscow to participate in the celebrations honoring the 80th anniversary of Victory Day. Upon arrival at Vnukovo-2 International Airport, the Turkmen leader was presented with historic copies of the newspapers “Pravda” and “Sowet Türkmenistany” published in 1945.

President Berdimuhamedov joined other heads of state at Red Square, where he witnessed the Victory Parade that began precisely at 10:00 a.m. The parade featured military units from Russia and several other countries, including the Honor Guard Battalion of Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Defense.

Following the parade, the heads of state proceeded to the Alexander Garden near the Kremlin wall for a flower-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. President Berdimuhamedov laid flowers at the Eternal Flame to honor those who died fighting against fascism.

Commemorations in Ashgabat

Simultaneously, Turkmenistan held its own Victory Day celebrations at home. National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov led a solemn ceremony at the “Halk hakydasy” memorial complex in Ashgabat, where magnificent wreaths were laid at the foot of the monuments “Milletiň ogullary,” “Ruhy tagzym,” and “Baky şöhrat.”

The Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty paid special tribute at the “Baky şöhrat” monument, which honors those who died in the Great Patriotic War. He was accompanied by veterans, aksakals (elders), mothers, and home front workers. Students and descendants of war heroes also participated, laying flowers to honor their ancestors’ sacrifices.

After the ceremony, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the museum dedicated to Turkmen soldiers’ heroic deeds during the war, with particular attention to the exhibition featuring his grandfather, Berdimuhamed Annayev, a war veteran and one of the first rural teachers of the early 20th century.

Turkmenistan’s Contribution to Victory

The Turkmen people made significant contributions to the Great Victory. According to official records, 104 Turkmen soldiers were awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union, and 19 became full cavaliers of the Order of Glory. Thousands more received various military decorations.

Among these heroes was Berdimuhamed Annayev, the grandfather of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and great-grandfather of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. For his courage, he was awarded the Order of the Badge of Honor in 1949 and posthumously received the Medal “For Courage” from the Russian Federation in 2018. The Battle Banner of the 748th Rifle Regiment of the 206th Rifle Division, under which Annayev fought, was transferred from Russia to Turkmenistan in 2020 on the 75th anniversary of Victory Day.

Turkmenistan also recognizes the contributions of those who worked in the rear, including Myalikguly Berdimuhamedov, father of the National Leader, who wrote patriotic poetry as a young man. Women played a crucial role, managing the economy while men were at the front, and Turkmen citizens donated approximately 7,400 kilograms of national silver and gold jewelry to the Defense Fund.

Honoring Veterans

In his address to the nation, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that veterans are surrounded by all possible care from the state. On the eve of the holiday, he signed a decree for the presentation of cash and valuable gifts to Great Patriotic War veterans.

The National Leader stressed that care for veterans will always remain in the spotlight and instructed the Secretary of the State Security Council and Minister of Defense to organize regular meetings with veterans and monitor their well-being.

Celebration in the Year of Peace and Trust

It is particularly significant that the 80th anniversary of Victory Day is celebrated during the International Year of Peace and Trust, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality. On March 21, 2025, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Resolution “Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan” for the third time, recognizing the country’s commitment to peace and development.

Similar Victory Day celebrations were held across all regions of Turkmenistan, with citizens laying flowers at monuments honoring National Heroes and attending performances by creative groups in velayat and etrap centers. /// nCa, 10 May 2025 (pictures credit TDH)