Afghanistan Emerges as Key Corridor Linking Central and South Asia

Liluma Qadiry

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are planning to construct railway lines through Afghanistan to create shorter routes for regional trade.

These projects aim to enhance economic relations and facilitate the transit of goods through western Afghanistan.

Abdul Zahoor Mudaber, an economic affairs analyst, stated: “One of the core elements of trade is transportation. The more standardized the transportation system becomes, the more beneficial it will be for all countries. Afghanistan offers a highly suitable transit corridor for Central Asian countries, and investments by Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in railway infrastructure in Afghanistan can benefit not only us but also Central and even South Asian countries, such as Pakistan and India.”

Afghanistan and Kazakhstan have also agreed to sign a contract for the construction of a 115-kilometer railway from Torghundi to Herat and to jointly launch a transportation and logistics project in Herat. Kazakhstan has announced it will invest $500 million in this initiative.

Ahmad Firdaws Behgozin, another economic analyst, said: “Any railway that connects Afghanistan to other countries can help generate employment and significantly boost our economic credibility and global trade relations.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Works has welcomed progress on Afghanistan’s railway projects and emphasized continued cooperation with Central Asian nations.

Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Works, said: “Afghanistan is the gateway to economic opportunities in the region. Countries currently utilizing this potential—and seeking regional railway connectivity through Afghanistan—are welcomed and supported by the Ministry of Public Works of the Islamic Emirate.”

Another major project is “Trans-Afghan,” designed to connect Central Asia to Pakistan. The project will span 573 kilometers, with an estimated cost of $4.8 billion as of 2021. /// nCa, 12 May 2025 (cross post from TOLOnews)