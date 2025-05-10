Energy Conferenceheld by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ashgabat

On the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the birth of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, a conference entitled “Heydar Aliyev – Energy Diplomacy: Solidarity for a Green World” was held at the “Yıldız” hotel in Ashgabat by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan.

Speaking at the conference, the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan, Gismat Gozalov, emphasized that the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as the founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, laid the foundations of the country’s energy policy and played a pivotal role in shaping Azerbaijan into a significant actor on the global energy stage. Ambassador Gozalov recalled that the cornerstone of Azerbaijan’s oil strategy was established with the signing of the “Contract of the Century” under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev, which substantially contributed to strengthening the nation’s economic and political standing. He further highlighted that major international energy projects—such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, and Baku-Supsa pipelines—were realised upon the direct initiative of Heydar Aliyev. These projects significantly enhanced Azerbaijan’s role in ensuring global energy security and solidified its position as a reliable international partner. Ambassador Gozalov also noted that Heydar Aliyev’s foresight in prioritising environmental protection and energy diversification laid a robust foundation for Azerbaijan’s current advancement toward green energy development.

Addressing the topic of COP29 in his remarks, Ambassador Gismat Gozalov underscored Azerbaijan’s active engagement and firm commitment to the global efforts aimed at combating climate change. He noted that Azerbaijan’s hosting of COP29 stands as one of the most significant international events of 2024, reflecting the country’s growing role in global environmental diplomacy. Ambassador Gozalov highlighted the key achievements and statistical outcomes of COP29 and shared comprehensive information with the participants regarding Azerbaijan’s green energy strategy, accomplishments in the field of renewable energy, and future prospects. In this context, he elaborated on the 14 major initiatives proposed by Azerbaijan within the framework of COP29, as well as the wide range of events organised, the decisions adopted, and the important documents signed during the summit. He placed particular emphasis on the discussions held during the World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit, covering crucial areas such as environmental protection, energy, finance, food security, and technological innovation.

In his speech, Ambassador Gismet Gozalov highlighted Azerbaijan’s active engagement in global and regional cooperation efforts to combat climate change, emphasizing the country’s collaboration with Central Asian nations and the Organization of Turkic States within the framework of COP29. He particularly underscored the strategic partnership agreement in the field of renewable energy signed between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, initiated by Azerbaijan, as a significant step toward strengthening regional energy security and sustainability. Ambassador Gozalov also referenced the ambitious trans-Caspian cable project, which aims to deliver clean energy to Europe, as a testament to the region’s growing role in the global energy transition. Further elaborating on Azerbaijan’s climate diplomacy, the Ambassador pointed to emerging initiatives under the SPECA and CAREC programs, focusing on environmental protection, climate innovation, and sustainable transport, particularly in relation to the Caspian Sea. In this context, he welcomed Turkmenistan’s upcoming co-chairmanship of SPECA in 2025, expressing confidence that it would pave the way for enhanced regional collaboration and concrete outcomes. Ambassador Gozalov also commended both Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan for joining the Global Methane Pledge, noting with satisfaction that, despite their significant hydrocarbon resources, both countries remain firmly committed to reducing methane emissions and actively contributing to global climate initiatives. He further acknowledged the progress made under the leadership of President Sardar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan, particularly in advancing the country’s green energy agenda, which he praised as a meaningful contribution to the collective environmental efforts of the region.

The conference featured remarks by several distinguished participants, including the Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov, the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Turkmenistan, Ahmet Demirok, the Ambassador of the United Kingdom, Stephen Conlon, and the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nurlan Nogayev. Contributions were also made by Dmitry Shlapachenko, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, Kakha Imnadze, the UN Secretary-General Special Representative and Head of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, and Ahmet Anil Alishbah, representative of the “Chalik Energy” company. At the same time, a video speech by Fariz Ismayilzade, Member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Vice-Rector of ADA University was also presented within the framework of the conference. The speakers emphasised the importance of the conference, touched upon strategic initiatives in the energy sector, the principles of ecological security and green economy, noted the importance of energy cooperation in the region and globally, and the prospects for future development in this area.

During the conference, videos were shown detailing Azerbaijan’s projects in the field of alternative energy, as well as the accomplishments achieved at COP29.

The event continued with a formal dinner, during which samples of Azerbaijani, world and Turkmen music were performed. The conference was attended by ambassadors accredited in Turkmenistan, representatives and employees of international organisations, as well as energy companies and media representatives. /// nCa, 10 May 2025 (in cooperation with Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan)