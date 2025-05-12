Trabzon-Rize Press Tour # 1: Turkish Airlines – Where the Acquaintance with Türkiye Begins

Elvira Kadyrova, Turkish Airlines flight, Ashgabat – Istanbul

A group of journalists from Turkmenistan has embarked on another tourism press trip to the Republic of Türkiye. This time, our program is dedicated to the eastern Black Sea coast of Türkiye and is called “Trabzon-Rize.” The trip is sponsored by Turkish Airlines.

From the moment we stepped aboard the Turkish Airlines flight from Ashgabat to Istanbul, it became clear that this was once again not just a flight, but a journey imbued with Turkish hospitality.

As an airline that flies to more countries than any other – with flights to 120 countries completed by the end of 2024, and its route network covering a total of 131 countries – Turkish Airlines transforms every flight into something more than just a transfer from the point of departure to the destination. It’s about comfort, delicious onboard food, and responsive staff.

Our journey began at the Ashgabat International Airport, where the Turkish Airlines check-in staff immediately attracted attention with their friendliness. The baggage allowance is quite generous: 30 kg for economy class on international flights.

My flight was operated on an Airbus A321 — a modern aircraft with a spacious cabin. Even in economy class, the sufficient legroom pleasantly surprised me, allowing me to stretch my legs comfortably. A reasonably wide aisle allows passengers to move through the cabin without inconveniencing others with their carry-on luggage. I, for example, had a handbag and a laptop in a briefcase. Moreover, the flight turned out to be very pleasant also because the A321 offers a comfortable flight with a quiet, environmentally friendly engine.

But you already feel the true hospitality of Türkiye through the food. Turkish Airlines is famous for its catering, and they did not disappoint. In economy class, a hot lunch was served: lasagna with salad, a fresh roll, sweet yogurt with peach slices, jam, butter, and orange juice, with metal cutlery. Tea or coffee was also offered as a choice.

The entertainment system deserves separate praise. The screen on the back of the seat offered hundreds of movies, including Hollywood новинки (new releases), as well as games. You can watch the flight map on the screen. The displays also showcase incredible views of tourist spots in Türkiye.

The Turkish Airlines crew was top-notch: smiling, attentive, and multilingual. The airline prides itself on its punctuality, and our flight landed in Istanbul exactly on schedule.

In a word, Turkish Airlines is not just an airline, but a journey with a soul. Moreover, the Istanbul hub opens up a world of opportunities – for further travel within Türkiye or subsequent transit to Europe or a long-haul flight to Australia. We then headed to Trabzon.

If you are planning a trip, then most likely, the best choice will be a ticket that boasts the logo with the red crane. ///nCa, 12 May, 2025