Turkmenistan’s FC Arkadag club crowned AFC Challenge League title after beating hosts Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, May 11 — Defending champion Turkmenistan’s FC Arkadag claimed its 2024/25 AFC Challenge League title after defeating hosts Cambodia’s Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng Football Club 2-1 in the final here on Saturday night.

Arkadag took the lead in the 59th minute after a header by defender Mekan Saparow. However, the Cambodian managed to equalize in the 81st minute after a header by defender Saret Krya.

With no more goals in regular time, the match went into extra time, and center-forward Altymyrat Annadurdyyew scored the winning goal for Turkmenistan in the 112th minute.

According to the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC), 53,000 tickets were sold for the final, which was the biggest international football match Cambodia had ever hosted.

The Turkmen side was awarded the championship trophy along with a prize of approximately 1 million U.S. dollars, the NOCC said. /// nCa, 12 May 2025 (cross post from Xinhua)