Trabzon-Rize Press Trip #2: Atatürk’s Pavilion – A Symbol of Trabzon

Elvira Kadyrova, Trabzon

At an altitude of 500 meters above the Black Sea, shrouded in dense fog, the silhouette of a small white mansion emerges. This is Atatürk’s Pavilion — an architectural gem of the Ortahisar district and one of the symbols of the Turkish city of Trabzon.

Built in 1890 in the Soğuksu ridge by Konstantin Kabayanidis, a citizen of the Ottoman Empire, the mansion originally served as a summer residence. The building, designed in a strict European style with clean lines and refined aesthetics, stands out among other structures in the region. Following the population exchange in the early 20th century, the mansion became city property, cementing its place in Trabzon’s cultural heritage.

The mansion gained particular significance due to the visits of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder and first president of the Republic of Türkiye. Atatürk stayed here three times: in 1924, 1930, and 1937, a year before his death. It was within these walls that he made the historic decision to bequeath all his assets to the state treasury — a profound gesture of his devotion to the Turkish people. “Man’s wealth must be in his spiritual personality. The property and possession are giving me the weight. I feel relieved to give these to my people”, he said.

After Atatürk’s death in 1938, the mansion was inherited by his sister, Makbule Hanim. In 1943, the building was purchased by city authorities, and soon after, it was transformed into a museum dedicated to the life and legacy of the great leader. Every room — the living room, bedroom, and dining room — preserves the authentic ambiance of Atatürk’s time. The furniture, dishware, household items, and decor transport visitors back to the era when the founder of modern Turkey resided here.

At the entrance, a memorial plaque displays the text of a speech Atatürk delivered during his first visit to Trabzon. In it, he spoke with deep warmth about the local people: “I saw nearly the entire population of Trabzon united in a solid mass of sincerity. I saw tears in the eyes of its women, children, and elders. It is a kind of great love, a kind of kindness, a high moral standard. I must confess that nothing has ever influenced my feelings and thoughts about this beautiful country and its worthy people as profoundly as what I saw and experienced here.”

On the first day of their visit to Trabzon, a group of journalists from Turkmenistan explored this landmark. Surrounded by fog and steeped in history, Atatürk’s Mansion left a lasting impression on the guests. The tour not only offered a connection to Atatürk’s legacy but also allowed them to feel the spirit of Trabzon — a city that inspired one of the greatest leaders of the 20th century.

Atatürk’s Mansion is where Türkiye’s history comes alive. Its walls preserve the memory of a man whose life was dedicated to building a modern nation, while the simple atmosphere of the house reflects the true greatness of his character. For the people of Trabzon and visitors alike, the mansion remains a symbol of pride, unity, and the high moral values so eloquently expressed by Atatürk himself. ///nCa, 12 May 2025

Photo report: