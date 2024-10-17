Turkmenistan Foreign Minister met in Islamabad with the President of Pakistan and Federal Minister of Energy

On October 16, 2024, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met in Islamabad with President of the Asif Ali Zardari.

During the meeting, a wide range of issues of Turkmen-Pakistani cooperation were discussed in the context of the implementation of previously reached agreements and long-term plans for the future.

One of the key vectors of cooperation was the further development of economic partnership, where there is a solid potential for increasing trade turnover and diversifying mutually beneficial ties.

It was noted that great importance is also attached to the activation of partnerships in such areas as energy and transport. In this context, the importance of strengthening joint activities in the implementation of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan – Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline and the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan (TAP) power transmission line was emphasized.

Special attention was paid to the finalization of bilateral documents aimed at the implementation of joint projects in the fields of energy and transport.

During the meeting, Asif Ali Zardari expressed his respect and appreciation to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for their personal contribution to the development of friendship and fraternal relations between Turkmenistan and Pakistan.

***

On the same day, within the framework of the visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Meredov met with the Federal Minister of Energy of Pakistan Musadiq Masood Malik.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of cooperation in the energy sector, in particular, projects for the construction of the Turkmenistan – Afghanistan – Pakistan –India (TAPI) gas pipeline, Turkmenistan– Afghanistan– Pakistan (TAP) power transmission line.

The sides emphasized the strategic importance of these large-scale projects in strengthening regional ties, promoting economic growth, and addressing the energy needs of participating countries.

The TAP power transmission line and TAPI gas pipeline were highlighted as crucial for meeting Pakistan’s industrial electricity demands.

The parties agreed to prioritize completing bilateral documents necessary for project implementation and proposed developing a joint roadmap for energy sector collaboration.

To ensure successful project execution, both sides committed to maintaining regular communication and cooperation. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 16 October 2024