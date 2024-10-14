The EU-funded BOMCA programme finalised its series of monitoring meetings in Central Asia

News Central Asia (nCa)

The EU-funded Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) held the third round of its National Project Steering Group meetings in Turkmenistan, in order to review the progress of its third implementation year and define plans for the final period of project implementation.

On October 9, a stakeholder steering group meeting was held in Ashgabat, gathering Turkmen national counterparts directly involved in the project’s implementation.

Since the start of BOMCA 10, the programme implemented over 90 activities across all four thematic components with the involvement of 847 representatives of Turkmenistan. As a result, 45 documents were developed and transmitted to beneficiaries of Turkmenistan for further review and use. Additionally, this year’s grant project was launched, working with Civil Society Organizations in two regions of Turkmenistan.

It is worth noting that the NSG meeting in Turkmenistan finalised the series of monitoring meetings in the Central Asian region, within the framework of the 10th phase. ///BOMCA, 9 October 2024

 

