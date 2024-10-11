The National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan met with the President of the Republic of Armenia

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 10 October 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturian.

The National Leader stressed that for many years Turkmenistan and the Republic of Armenia have been successfully cooperating in many important areas.

President Vahagn Khachaturian noted the traditionally friendly nature of the interstate dialogue based on the principles of mutual respect, trust and constructiveness.

The sides exchanged views on the priority areas of Turkmen-Armenian relations, noting the potential for developing cooperation, including in the field of trade and expanding the range of mutual trade turnover, in the fields of energy, transport and communications, as well as in other promising sectors.

A special place in interstate relations is given to cooperation in the humanitarian field. ///nCa, 11 October 2024

 

