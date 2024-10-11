National Leader of Turkmenistan Meets with Turkish Parliament Speaker

On 10 October 2024, Turkmen National Leader and Halk Maslahaty Chairman Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus.

Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude for Kurtulmus’ participation in the Magtymguly anniversary forum and conveyed warm wishes to the Turkish people.

This year marks the 300th anniversary of the birth of the renowned Turkmen poet and philosopher Magtymguly. To commemorate this occasion, Ashgabat has constructed the Magtymguly Pyragy cultural and park complex, featuring a monument to Magtymguly and another to Turkish poet Yunus Emre.

The sides emphasized the importance of Turkish scholars’ contributions to Magtymguly studies, including translations of his works into Turkish. They stressed the long-standing, strategic nature of Turkmen-Turkish relations, rooted in the shared linguistic, cultural, and spiritual heritage of the two peoples.

Berdimuhamedov and Kurtulmus discussed the strong bilateral cooperation in political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres. They highlighted the role of inter-parliamentary relations in strengthening ties and expressed commitment to enhanced cooperation in this area.

Both countries collaborate successfully on both bilateral and multilateral platforms, including within international organizations. Türkiye’s support for Turkmenistan’s initiatives, particularly at the United Nations, underscores this partnership.

The meeting also covered other priority areas of bilateral cooperation, fostering a productive exchange of views. ///nCa, 11 October 2024