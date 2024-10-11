News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » National Leader of Turkmenistan Meets with Turkish Parliament Speaker

National Leader of Turkmenistan Meets with Turkish Parliament Speaker

By

On 10 October 2024, Turkmen National Leader and Halk Maslahaty Chairman Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus.

Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude for Kurtulmus’ participation in the Magtymguly anniversary forum and conveyed warm wishes to the Turkish people.

This year marks the 300th anniversary of the birth of the renowned Turkmen poet and philosopher Magtymguly. To commemorate this occasion, Ashgabat has constructed the Magtymguly Pyragy cultural and park complex, featuring a monument to Magtymguly and another to Turkish poet Yunus Emre.

The sides emphasized the importance of Turkish scholars’ contributions to Magtymguly studies, including translations of his works into Turkish. They stressed the long-standing, strategic nature of Turkmen-Turkish relations, rooted in the shared linguistic, cultural, and spiritual heritage of the two peoples.

Berdimuhamedov and Kurtulmus discussed the strong bilateral cooperation in political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres. They highlighted the role of inter-parliamentary relations in strengthening ties and expressed commitment to enhanced cooperation in this area.

Both countries collaborate successfully on both bilateral and multilateral platforms, including within international organizations. Türkiye’s support for Turkmenistan’s initiatives, particularly at the United Nations, underscores this partnership.

The meeting also covered other priority areas of bilateral cooperation, fostering a productive exchange of views. ///nCa, 11 October 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. National Leader of Turkmen People Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Meets with Turkish Defense Industry Giants
  2. Speaker of Turkish Parliament had a series of negotiations in Turkmenistan
  3. Visit of parliament speaker of Georgia strengthens partnership between Turkmenistan and Georgia
  4. Kyrgyzstan expects the visits of the President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people
  5. Turkmenistan is committed to expanding trade and economic cooperation with Iran – The National Leader of the Turkmen people met with Iranian FM
  6. Speaker of the Korean Parliament pays an official visit to Turkmenistan –  met with Arkadag Berdimuhamedov and parliament chair – awarded with state order
  7. President of Uzbekistan congratulated the National Leader of the Turkmen people on his birthday
  8. Turkmenistan Ambassador Meets with Uzbek Senate Speaker to Strengthen Bilateral Ties
  9. Sheikh Faisal bin Nasser bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar meets National leader of Turkmenistan, invites him for visit to Qatar
  10. Georgian Parliament Speaker Meets with Turkmen Ambassador, Discusses Parliamentary Cooperation and Economic Ties
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan