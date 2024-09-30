Turkmenistan celebrates anniversary of independence

Turkmenistan celebrated on 27 September 2024 the 33rd anniversary of its independence. There were several festive events.

Parade

There was a civil and military parade at the state tribune at the state tribune near the foothills of the Kopetdag Mountain.

The President of Turkmenistan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Serdar Berdimuhamedov, received reports from unit commanders and greeted the personnel.

A special moment of the celebration was the presentation of an Akhal-Teke horse named Dovamly to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov. This noble gift became a symbol of the strength and beauty of the Turkmen land.

Hundreds of distinguished guests gathered in the stands, including heads and representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan, foreign businessmen, foreign and local journalists, as well as representatives of the Turkmen diaspora.

The armed forces of Turkmenistan demonstrated their land, sea, and air capabilities in an impressive display.

The civilian part of the parade featured some 2000 participants, highlighting the economic achievements of Turkmenistan.

Flower-laying ceremony at Monument of Independence

Before the start of the parade, the president and the distinguished guests placed flowers at the monument of independence in Ashgabat.

Concert and fireworks

On the evening of 27 September 2024, a concert by the top artists of Turkmenistan took place at the grounds in front of the Alem Cultural and Entertainment Centre in Ashgabat. This was followed by fireworks.

The provincial centres and major cities across the country also hosted festive concerts.

Horse races

On the next day, 28 September 2024, the annual horses races were held at the Ahal-Teke Equestrian Complex in Ashgabat.

There were 12 races.

On the sidelines of the event, there was an exhibition of arts and crafts. /// nCa, 30 September 2024 (pictures credit THP)