The President of Turkmenistan received the head of the Russian Group of Companies “Vozrozhdenie”

On Thursday, September 26, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Igor Bukato, head of the Russian Group of Design and Construction companies Vozrozhdenie.

During the meeting, the President noted the long-term experience of cooperation with Vozrozhdenie Holding, which has established itself as a reliable partner, whose joint projects comply with international quality standards.

The sides exchanged views on the current state of cooperation. The company’s contribution to the implementation of the project of the Magtymguly Pyragy cultural and park complex, which was opened in Ashgabat in May this year, was also praised. The Vozrozhdenie company has realized a number of works, including design ones, on the territory of this complex.

Taking into account the favorable conditions created in Turkmenistan for foreign business, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stated that there are good prospects for expanding traditional cooperation and the willingness of the Turkmen side to consider proposals from Russian partners. ///nCa, 27 September 2024