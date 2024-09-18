The President of Turkmenistan met with the Federal Chancellor of Germany in Astana

On the sidelines of the Central Asia-Germany summit, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a bilateral meeting with German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

During the discussion, President Berdimuhamedov emphasized the steady growth of Turkmen-German relations, supported by a robust legal framework comprising over 90 treaties and agreements.

He highlighted the positive impact of regular high-level visits and bilateral economic events, such as business forums and exhibitions.

The Turkmenistan President also underscored the contributions of the Joint Turkmen-German Working Group and the Eastern Committee of the German Economy to fostering economic cooperation. As a testament to this, the recent Turkmen-German Business Forum in Berlin resulted in the signing of 20 bilateral documents, including a Roadmap for economic cooperation between the two countries for 2024-2025.

In turn, Chancellor Scholz expressed Germany’s keen interest in deepening and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, noting the favorable investment climate in Turkmenistan.

The sides expressed confidence about the continued growth of Turkmen-German relations, built on mutual understanding and trust.