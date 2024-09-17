Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Turkmenistan conducts briefing for diplomats, media

Ambassador Azizbek Madmarov of Kyrgyzstan conducted a briefing for the diplomats and media in Ashgabat on 16 September 2024.

In the first part of the briefing, he quoted a recent speech of President Sadyr Japarov to the nation on the occasion of the Independence Day, and in the later part he spoke about some joint key projects of Kyrgyzstan with the regional countries.

At the end of the briefing, the ambassador answered some questions from the media.

Here is the entire transcript of his briefing:

“We are a great people with a strong spirit! Therefore, as a sign of respect, today, on this Independence Day, we raise our national flag high,” said the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, on August 31, congratulating the people of Kyrgyzstan on the country’s Independence Day, at the solemn ceremony of raising the national flag on the central square “Ala-Too” in Bishkek.

Text of the Head of State’s speech (free translation):

“Dear compatriots!

Respected elders, taking part in the celebration of our independence!

Dear guests who came to celebrate this great day of the nation!

We adhere to the tradition of solemnly celebrating the Independence Day of the Kyrgyz Republic in order to recognize the value of freedom and independent development, to protect them and to pass them on with dignity to future generations.

We bow before the heroism of our ancestors who fought for an independent and prosperous Kyrgyzstan, and we honor their memory. Continuing the work of our ancestors is our sacred duty!

In honor of the fulfillment of this mission and the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region, the predecessor of modern Kyrgyzstan, we raised the national flag to a height of 100 meters in the very center of the capital of our country – the city of Bishkek.

First of all, I sincerely congratulate you all on the great day of the nation – Independence Day of the Kyrgyz Republic!

May our sovereignty never be threatened! May Kyrgyzstan’s development continue to reach new heights and our red flag always fly proudly!

Dear fellow citizens!

During the campaigns, our ancestors, starting with Manas the Magnanimous, raised their red banners high and shed blood for the independence of the people. We know this very well.

Today, in peacetime, we unite under one flag for the sake of the integrity and unity of Kyrgyzstan, honor and dignity, as well as new successes of our country, and we continue to raise the red banner high.

Thus, the raising of our red flag, illuminated by the rays of the sun, symbolizes that we are an independent and united people, a state, following the path of development, that we are recognized and acknowledged in the international arena.

The name of Kyrgyzstan is known to the world, and the triumph of our national spirit was once again manifested at the recently held 33rd Olympic Games. Our sons and daughters, carrying the blood of our heroic ancestors, did not disgrace the honor of the country, and raised our red flag on par with the flags of the leading countries of the world.

The red banner left by Manas remains today a symbol of Kyrgyz statehood, the unity of all Kyrgyzstanis and devotion to the Motherland.

Our independence today is the result of strong unity and cohesion, first of all, love for the Motherland, shown by Manas the Magnanimous and our heroic ancestors, the founders of the nation a hundred years ago, as well as subsequent citizens who dedicated themselves to serving the state, heroes who gave their lives for every inch of land, and our compatriots who made the name of Kyrgyzstan known throughout the world.

Therefore, our red banner will remain a sacred talisman in the future, which will lead us to new victories and successes on the path to building a prosperous Kyrgyzstan, strengthen the patriotic feelings of the younger generation and increase the responsibility of our people to the Motherland.

Dear compatriots!

Independence is a sacred value for us! Our ancestors created a nation, protected lands, created an army, sent their ambassadors abroad, and at all times of their state development carefully preserved the red banner as the main symbol.

Today we have our native language, in which the greatest epic “Manas” was created, our national culture rich in traditions and customs, our deep history and, most importantly, the youth, who carry within themselves the spiritual heritage of our ancestors, are capable of raising our red flag even higher.

We are a great nation with a strong spirit! Therefore, as a sign of respect, today, on this Independence Day, we raise our national flag high.

Dear contemporaries!

During the years of independence, we faced various challenges. Blind copying of foreign culture led to the emergence of phenomena alien to our mentality and values.

As a result, our sacred concepts were distorted and our country weakened. Unrestrained speech was considered an expression of the people’s will, anarchy was mistaken for democracy, and free speech was replaced by gossip and rumors.

People with deep pockets created parties in their own interests and participated in elections. Even now, there are those who claim that Kyrgyzstan is becoming an authoritarian state, imposing false paths and misleading people.

Today we see a growing demand for security all over the world, especially in developed democratic countries. Only a governance system that adequately responds to the challenges and threats of our time can respond to them at the proper level.

For this, the vertical of power must be strong and strict. Leaders must be fair and responsible to the Motherland. Otherwise, it will be difficult to withstand the challenges and threats of the time.

Finding a reasonable balance between democracy and government, between the market and government regulation, refusing to live by someone else’s rules and caring for national interests is not authoritarianism. This is the foundation of our independent state, which we are strengthening today!

A sovereign state must, first of all, be able to ensure stability and security for its citizens. Therefore, our primary task is to ensure comprehensive security! We attach great importance to this!

Dear Kyrgyzstanis!

Today we confidently say that we have embarked on the path of building a new Kyrgyzstan.

Why? Because, as in a living organism, all social, economic and cultural spheres of the country develop in a balanced manner, which accelerates our comprehensive development, like a bird flapping both wings evenly.

All this is the result of our correct actions in the area of constitutional, budgetary, tax, energy and other reforms, consolidation of the vertical of power and strengthening of the rule of law.

I would like to express my gratitude to the Parliament headed by Nurlan Shakiyev, as well as to the deputies of the 7th convocation. You support our important decisions, major projects, reforms and bills without delays and empty words. That is why our economy, domestic and foreign policy are moving forward quickly, creating successes.

Historical justice has been restored, the Kumtor mine has become state property, fiscal policy has been brought under control, and the taxation and customs systems, which form the basis of the state budget, have been put in order.

Thanks to our ruthless fight against corruption, which represented a great threat to sovereignty, we have managed to raise the prestige of our teachers, responsible for the education of future generations, and our doctors, who care for national health, by increasing their salaries.

Social facilities such as schools and hospitals began to grow everywhere. At the same time, we were able to raise the combat capability of our army to the required level.

This, although it seems to be a normal phenomenon for the state, in fact, problems have accumulated for decades and have not been solved. Last year, the country’s GDP exceeded 1.2 trillion soms, and in the first 7 months of this year it amounted to 677 billion soms, showing an 8.7% growth of our economy. It is expected that by the end of the year the consolidated budget will exceed 660 billion soms. Thus, we have reached the real sector of the economy. As a result, Kyrgyzstan has become a country on the path of sustainable development and has found its place in the international arena.

However, we still have many tasks ahead of us. Over the past two years, we have started implementing major projects, and our big business is gradually starting to develop.

Apart from the construction of small hydroelectric power plants, projects such as Kambar-Ata-1 and the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway are at the forefront of our ambitious and promising endeavors.

This clearly demonstrates that Kyrgyzstan is a country with high ambitions, great opportunities and a bright future.

Today we have reached a level where we can enter into equal, mutually beneficial relations with other developed countries as a sovereign state.

Recently, I signed a decree on the restoration of historical justice concerning the founding fathers of modern Kyrgyzstan. Earlier, I issued a decree on the solemn celebration at the state level of the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region, which became the basis of modern Kyrgyzstan.

The 100th anniversary of the creation of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region is the 100th anniversary of modern Kyrgyzstan! Our ancestors said: “Eluu zhilda el zhany , zhuz zhylda zher жаңы” (in fifty years the people are renewed, in a hundred years the land is renewed). Thus, the last hundred years have become a period of unprecedented changes and national aspirations in the history of Kyrgyzstan.

As you know, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region, which marked the beginning of modern statehood, we celebrate today under the state flag raised to a height of 100 meters. Against the backdrop of major changes and growth that have occurred in our society over the past 100 years, we confidently enter a new 100 years.

Yesterday we opened and put into operation a number of real sector and social sphere facilities. As you may have noticed, the Terek-Tash cement plant was opened in Kemin, the Isfayram-1 small hydroelectric power station in Kadamzhai, the Kurak- Tektir small hydroelectric power station in Nookat, the Kara-Bulak trade and logistics zone and meat processing plant in At-Bashi, the Min -Bulak building materials enterprise in Naryn, the Junda oil refinery in the Zhaiyl district, a gold bar production plant in Kara-Balta, an oil refinery in Suzak, a gold enrichment plant in Chatkal and many other manufacturing enterprises. In addition, we officially opened new schools, additional buildings for schools, kindergartens, and gyms.

All these actions are confident steps to ensure the economic independence of sovereign Kyrgyzstan. Freedom of speech, protection of human rights and freedoms, state integrity and that same economic independence form the basis of sovereignty.

All of this is well-being, prosperity, wealth and sacred values of Kyrgyzstan! Therefore, we can confidently say that we are currently building a new Kyrgyzstan, which sincerely strives for development.

Dear compatriots!

Living in a free and independent country is a great fortune!

I am convinced and believe that thanks to the efforts, patience and wisdom of the Kyrgyz people, united from many ethnic groups, with strong unity, with respect for traditions and friendship, we will be able to achieve significant success.

We will definitely achieve our goal – to turn Kyrgyzstan into a developed and strong country, which we will pass on to future generations.

May there be peace in our country and prosperity for our people!

Let unity and harmony reign in our society!

Let the red flag of Kyrgyzstan fly forever!

May the Almighty help us, and may our independence be blessed!

[After quoting the speech of the Kyrgyz president, the ambassador spoke on the economic aspects]

Economic indicators of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2021-2024

In recent years, Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth has demonstrated exceptionally sustainable development – the average GDP growth rate was 7%. Economic growth is provided by all sectors. In 2023, a historic milestone was overcome – the country’s GDP amounted to more than 1 trillion 229 billion soms (about 14 billion US dollars), which is significantly higher than the figures for previous years. This figure in 2020 was 639 billion soms.

GDP per capita amounted to almost $2,000, while in 2020 it was only $ 1,230. Thanks to a prudent monetary policy, inflation slowed from 14.7% in 2022 to 7.3% in 2023. Moreover, as of May 2024, the annual inflation rate was 4.4%. As a result of fiscal reforms, the consolidated budget of the state has doubled over the past 3 years.

For reference : according to the National Development Program of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2026, adopted by the Decree of the President of Kyrgyzstan in 2021, the following task has been set: 1) ensuring an annual rate of real economic growth at an average of 5%; 2) achieving GDP per capita of at least 1,500 US dollars.

Over the past two years, Kyrgyzstan has begun implementing major projects, such as Kambar-Ata-1 and the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway are at the forefront of our ambitious and promising endeavors.

On January 6, 2024, in Bishkek, the ministers of three countries, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, signed a roadmap for the implementation of the construction of the Kambar-Ata HPP-1, a large hydroelectric power station in Central Asia. Preparatory work will be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

On June 6, 2024, an Agreement was signed between the governments of the People’s Republic of China, the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Uzbekistan on cooperation in jointly promoting the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project.

Over 3 years (2021-2023), 1,724 social facilities have been completed. The construction of 106 water supply facilities has been completed, 231 thousand people have been provided with clean drinking water.

This year, as part of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region, more than 100 industrial enterprises and more than 100 social facilities will be opened throughout the republic.

Construction of Kambaratinskaya HPP-1

Kambarata HPP-1 is of key importance for meeting the growing demand for energy and improving energy security in the region.

Kambarata HPP-1 is located at the source of glaciers. Efficient operation of this station will allow accumulation and rational use of water resources of the Toktogul reservoir. The project of construction of Kambarata HPP-1 has broad economic, environmental, social benefits and prospects both for the country and for the Central Asian region. The project will provide the Kyrgyz Republic and Central Asia with clean energy at the lowest cost, which entails a reduction in the costs of energy transition in the region. Electricity generation at hydroelectric power plants will reduce emissions of pollutants into the atmosphere.

The key parameters of the project emphasize its regional significance. The station is located in the upper reaches of the Naryn River. The installed capacity of the station is 1,860 megawatts with an average annual output of 5.6 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity. The useful volume of the reservoir is 2.870 million cubic meters. The preliminary estimate for construction is more than 4 billion US dollars.

Railway

The railway will be built on a combined route Kashgar – Torugart Makmal – Jalal-Abad – Andijan. The total length of the road is 486 km. From Kashgar (China) to Makmal station (Kyrgyzstan) 344 km of narrow gauge 1435 railway will be laid (170 on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic), a wide gauge of 1520 mm will connect Makmal and Jalal -Abad (142 km).

The organizations authorized to construct the railway are:

– from the Chinese side — China Railway Intemational of the state-owned corporation “China Railways”;

– from the Kyrgyz side – the state enterprise “NC Kyrgyz Temir Zholu ”

– from the Uzbek side – joint-stock company “Uzbekistan Temir Yollari”.

To build the railway section in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, the three declared organizations will create a Joint Project Company. Shares in the authorized capital will be distributed as follows:

– an authorized organization of the Chinese side or its subsidiary holding company – 51%;

– authorized organization of the Kyrgyz side — 24.5%;

– authorized organization of the Uzbek side – 24.5%.

The Chinese railway company, Kyrgyz Temir Zholu and Uzbekistan Temir Yollari will contribute to the formation of the authorized capital of the project company for the specified shares.

The total cost of the project could be around $8 billion, of which the section through Kyrgyzstan could cost around $4.7 billion.

Cargo traffic along the route could reach 13.5 million tons by 2050.

The start of construction of the railway is planned for October of this year.

After the briefing, the ambassador took some questions from the media:

Answer to question by CAnews: There is gold in all our rivers. Small deposits are developed by private investors. The main thing is that these enterprises have social responsibility. What is social responsibility – it must help this village. Roads must be built, a kindergarten must be built, there must be partnership relations between foreign investors and local authorities. Certain obligations are mandatory. Firstly, this is ecology, secondly – social responsibility. At first, our population did not understand – why they were developing our deposits. But when we explain that this is being done for the good, these are jobs, these are taxes, this is the country’s budget. Out of 100 enterprises, we launched forty – these are small enterprises.

Neutral Turkmenistan Newspaper: In connection with such significant changes in the socio-economic development of your republic, what new priority areas do you see in the development of Turkmen-Kyrgyz relations?

Answer: In 2021, when our President was elected, he made one of his first visits to Turkmenistan, and in 2021 he visited Turkmenistan three times – on an official visit, then at a consultative meeting of the heads of state [of Central Asia], then there was a summit of the heads of state of the ECO. That is, thanks to these visits, a trusting, friendly dialogue has been established between our leaders today. They are in constant contact.

In 2022, the President of Turkmenistan visited us in Issyk-Kul for a consultative meeting of heads of state. And last year he visited the Council of Heads of State of the CIS and then he met with the President of Kyrgyzstan.

Today we have a new stage of strategic cooperation.

We are currently working on such areas as electric power engineering and transport. In terms of transport, we travel to Iran and Europe via Turkmenistan. You will soon travel to China via us. Our trade is developing very well. Textile products from Turkmenistan and tomatoes are in demand in Kyrgyzstan. More than 80% of tomatoes in Kyrgyzstan are Turkmen.

Agricultural goods come from Kyrgyzstan. Now there is a good opportunity to open new directions.

We have 18 agreements in development. They concern customs, veterinary issues, and mutual protection of investments.

Recently, the Deputy Minister of Economy visited Turkmenistan for an investment forum. He held many meetings.

nCa : From which countries and in what volumes does Kyrgyzstan receive natural gas?

Answer: Kyrgyzstan receives natural gas mainly from Russia, partly from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. We do not have enough of gas, because we have plans to gasify many villages, and secondly, we want to convert our thermal power plants to gas. They run on coal. We want to build several thermal power plants on gas.

nCa: When and how can Kyrgyzstan receive Turkmen gas?

Answer: Negotiations are underway. Unfortunately, we do not have a pipeline. If there were a direct pipeline, Turkmenistan would be ready to supply us with gas to the border. The Turkmen leadership has stated that they are ready to supply their neighboring brothers first. There is no gas pipeline today. But we are negotiating. In any case, gas is energy. We need it.

CAnews: At our last meeting you commented on one point that Kyrgyzstan is making efforts to ensure that some part of the fourth branch of the gas pipeline to China passes through Kyrgyzstan. Are efforts planned?

Answer : Firstly , the fourth branch is on the agenda. As far as I know, experts from China and Turkmenistan are negotiating branch D. It runs through Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, China. The route has already been fixed. In each republic, as far as I know, issues regarding the implementation of part of this work have already been resolved. The main gas supplier Turkmenistan and the gas recipient China are negotiating. I think that the impetus in this matter will be at the beginning of the year. I hope that this project will work. ///nCa, 17 September 2024