Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Explore Joint Space Satellite Launch

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are considering a collaborative effort to launch a space satellite.

According to the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, the issue of launching a group of joint satellites into space with the participation of the two countries was discussed at a meeting of the ministerial delegation in Astana on the sidelines of the “Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Digital Inclusion and Transformation” organized by the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) on 2-3 September 2024.
Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies, Sherzod Shermatov, and Kazakhstan’s Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry, J. Madiev, agreed to analyze data by the end of the year to identify specific proposals for the satellite launch. They also discussed broader regional cooperation to accelerate the adoption of digital innovations.

Kazakhstan currently boasts a constellation of satellites in orbit, serving various purposes including communication, remote sensing, and scientific research. In contrast, Uzbekistan has yet to launch its own satellites. However, the country’s Space Research and Technology Agency has established partnerships with over 30 space agencies and companies globally. /// nCa, 4 September 2024

 

