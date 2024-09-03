Turkish Company Rönesans Holding presents shopping center project to the National Leader of Turkmen people

On Monday, 2 September 2024, the National Leader of Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with Erman Yilicak, Chairman of the Board of the Turkish company Rönesans Holding.

During the meeting, Yilicak presented a new modern shopping center project for Ashgabat, which his company has developed.

Commenting on the project, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov emphasized the importance of harmonizing national traditions with contemporary design in modern construction. He also stressed the need to consider local environmental factors and adhere to international standards.

Yilicak briefed the President on the company’s activities and proposed future projects.

Berdimuhamedov praised Rönesans Holding’s work and expressed Turkmenistan’s readiness to expand cooperation and consider specific proposals.

The meeting also discussed the upcoming investment forum in Ashgabat, scheduled for 10-11 September.

One of Rönesans Holding’s recent projects in Turkmenistan is the construction of the Berdimuhamed Annayev Specialized Military School in Ashgabat. ///nCa, 3 September 2024