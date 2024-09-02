New academic year starts in Turkmenistan – President Serdar Berdimuhamedov opened a number of new facilities in Ashgabat

On Sunday, 1 September, Turkmenistan celebrated the beginning of a new academic year. On this day, which is officially called the Day of Knowledge and Student Youth, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov led several opening ceremonies of new facilities.

The objects include the buildings of the Berdimuhamed Annayev Specialized Military School of the Ministry of Defense of Turkmenistan and the governorate complex of Ashgabat.

The complex of buildings the Berdimuhamed Annayev Specialized Military School accommodates a museum, an electronic library, educational and administrative buildings, and a conference hall for 1,000 seats.

The training buildings have classrooms designed for tactical combat training.

Advanced equipment and software allow to practice tactical and combat operations in any conditions, including weather and field conditions. The auditorium is equipped with special monitors to view the training process and evaluate the results of tactical training, virtual reality glasses, a running platform, servers and computer simulators, as well as simulators of armored military equipment.

The President also visited an auditorium designed for robotics classes. The room is also equipped with simulators for mastering the skills of controlling drones.

The complex features a laser training room, a hall with compartments for storing weapons and equipment, and a main playground. Classes are conducted using headbands equipped with laser sensors, electronic weapons, and highly sensitive protective gear.

The Head of State also inspected the premises for shooting practice.

A specialized room called “Bodyflight” is equipped for training parachutists in conditions that closely simulate real-world scenarios. This room features a vertical wind tunnel, a safe simulator that creates an airflow similar to freefall. The device allows students to experience the sensation of free flight and maintain stability in the air.

At the end of the ceremony, the President of Turkmenistan presented the new cars to the director of the Berdimuhamed Annayev Specialized Military School.

***

On the same day, a new complex of buildings for the Ashgabat Governorate was inaugurated. The complex houses the Pension Fund, the Department of Labor and Employment, and the Main Departments of Education and Culture.

The President Serdar Berdimuhamedov visited the city’s video surveillance center, where operations are fully automated. Parks in Ashgabat are monitored through computers equipped with specialized software.

President then toured the Department of General Secondary Education within the complex. A specialist from the city’s Main Department of Education briefed the President on the implementation of the eMekdep app, which allows parents to track their children’s academic performance, attendance, lesson topics, homework, and grades.

The complex accommodates a conference hall with 300 seats, over 110 workrooms, a dining room with 120 seats, and various technical facilities.///nCa, 2 September 2024 (photo credit – TDH)